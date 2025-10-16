Debts of Russian companies Gazprom, Rosneft, and RZD exceeded 12 trillion rubles - CPD
This happened due to a drop in export revenues, sanctions and limited access to capital, as well as an increase in debt servicing costs.
Russian companies "Gazprom", "Rosneft" and "RZD" are mired in debts of over 12 trillion rubles. This is approximately 152 billion US dollars and is a record figure, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.
Details
As noted by the CPD, the reasons are a sharp drop in export earnings, sanctions, and limited access to external capital markets.
In addition, due to the high key rate, the cost of servicing debts has significantly increased.
Such a scale of debt makes companies dependent on state support, but the state can no longer provide this support due to huge military expenditures
They added: the situation of small and medium-sized enterprises in Russia is currently much worse than that of large companies.
Loans are becoming inaccessible, sales markets are shrinking, and the state, absorbed by the war, does not have the resources to save businesses
Earlier, UNN reported that the European Union proposed to impose restrictions against three companies that provided fake flags to sanctioned oil tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet".