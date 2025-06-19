A group of Russian agents linked to the late Yevgeny Prigozhin and the notorious "Lakhta Project" have been detained in Argentina. According to intelligence services, they were engaged in disinformation operations, influencing public opinion, and attempting to obtain political information in the interests of the Kremlin. This is reported by La Derecha, citing the publication, with transmission by UNN.

Details

As stated in the publication, "a group of Russian residents operated in Argentina with the aim of disinformation and geopolitical goals."

The national government reported that "the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) detected a foreign influence operation carried out by a group of Russian citizens residing in the country, in cooperation with Argentinians."

According to official sources, these individuals are reportedly "linked to the geopolitical interests of the Kremlin and were engaged in disinformation activities and public opinion manipulation."

Connections to Prigozhin

As the publication notes, the investigation revealed the existence of an organization called "La Compañía," "linked to the late Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin," who died in August 2023, and to the so-called "Lakhta Project," known for its global disinformation campaigns."

The suspected head of this activity in Argentina, it is indicated, is Lev Konstantinovich Andryashvili, a Russian citizen residing in the country, who reportedly operates with his wife, Irina Yakovenko, also a Russian citizen. They are believed to be responsible for obtaining funding and establishing connections with local collaborators.

The goal of La Compañía is to form a group of individuals loyal to Russia's interests, with the aim of deploying disinformation campaigns, obtaining confidential political information, and influencing foundations, non-governmental organizations, and civil society organizations - reads an official release.

The executive branch announced the creation of the Federal Investigation Department (DFI) as part of the Argentine Federal Police. This new unit will have its main task as combating organized crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

The government will not allow Argentina to fall under the influence of any other country – stated representatives of Casa Rosada.

As the publication emphasizes, the Ministry of Financial Investigations will strive to follow international standards, such as those of the US FBI.

For this purpose, agents will undergo training in advanced investigation methods, and personnel with experience in law, social psychology, and computer science will be involved, the publication states.

