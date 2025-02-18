An accident in Bolivia killed 30 people: a bus fell from an 800-meter height

More than 30 people have died in a bus accident on a mountain road in Bolivia, police say, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The driver apparently lost control, causing the vehicle to fall from a height of nearly 800 meters in the southwestern district of Jokalla, the officer said.

The accident occurred between the towns of Potosi and Oruro, police said.

14 people were injured, including four children, a local hospital employee said in a video.

Local news agency Unitel reported that several of the victims were in serious condition.

Officials believe that the accident may have been caused by speeding, when the driver “failed” to control the bus, police colonel Victor Benavides told the AFP news agency.

In Bolivia, roads are known for their danger, especially in mountainous areas.

It is believed to be the most serious road accident recorded in this American country this year.

According to the government, an average of 1,400 people die in road accidents every year in a country of about 12 million people.

