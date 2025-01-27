Bus goes off the road in Bolivia, killing 19 people

A bus belonging to the Pan-American fleet crashed in the city of Potosí in the Cerdas region of Bolivia. The accident killed 19 people. Nine more were injured. This was reported by El Deber, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the bus of the Pan-American fleet left La Paz on Saturday and was heading to the border town of Villazón, where it was supposed to arrive by noon on Sunday, 26. However, on the way, it overturned and flew off the road.

According to the police report, two drivers of the fleet were killed in the accident, and they confirmed that the lead driver was 24 years old. In addition, they said that based on the evidence, they believe that there was a high speed of the fleet and insufficient driver qualifications - writes the publication El Deber.

The report says that law enforcement and rescuers continue to work to rescue the victims. Therefore, the number of victims may increase during the rescue operation.

The report also states that among the dead are: 14 women, 3 men, 1 girl and 1 boy. Efforts are underway to rescue the victims. These buses can usually carry up to 50 passengers.

