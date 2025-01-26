A pregnant woman was injured in a car accident in Kyiv region

A road accident occurred in the Kyiv region, in which a pregnant woman was injured. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Sunday, January 26, at about 16:40, the police received a report of a traffic accident in the village of Pereselenie, Obukhiv district.

Law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the 19-year-old driver of a BMW lost control, drove to the roadside and collided with a fence. Subsequently, the car caught fire, which was extinguished by firefighters - the police said in a statement.

According to law enforcement, the car is beyond repair as a result of the accident.

The driver, a pregnant woman and a 19-year-old passenger were injured. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Recall

In the Lviv region, a Volkswagen drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a ZAZ bus. The accident killed four people from the car and hospitalized two bus passengers.

