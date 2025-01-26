In the capital, a minibus crashes into two police cars, traffic is partially blocked
Kyiv • UNN
An accident involving a minibus and two police cars has occurred on Beresteysky Avenue in Kyiv. Due to the accident, traffic in the right lane is partially obstructed.
Details
According to the newspaper, a minibus crashed into two police cars on Beresteysky Avenue. One patrol police car was pulled aside so that people could pass.
Traffic is partially obstructed by the right lane, where a minibus is still located.
Recall
