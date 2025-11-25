European Court orders Poland to recognize same-sex marriages concluded in other EU countries

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that Poland is obliged to recognize same-sex marriages concluded in other EU countries. The court emphasized that refusing to recognize such marriages violates the rights of EU citizens to respect for private and family life and freedom of movement. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the courts considered the case of a Polish couple living in Berlin who married there in 2018, but after moving to Poland, they were denied registration of their marriage certificate "on the grounds that Polish law does not allow marriages between persons of the same sex."

Refusal to recognize a marriage between two Union citizens contradicts EU law, as it violates freedom and the right to respect for private and family life - states the European Court of Justice.

The court also noted that the aforementioned spouses, as EU citizens, enjoy the freedom of movement and residence within the territory of the member states and the right to lead a normal family life when exercising this freedom and after returning to their member state of origin.

The court added that "such a refusal contradicts EU law" and "violates not only the freedom of movement and residence, but also the fundamental right to respect for private and family life."

