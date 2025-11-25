$42.370.10
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace plan
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
European Court orders Poland to recognize same-sex marriages concluded in other EU countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Poland must recognize same-sex marriages concluded in other EU countries, as refusal violates EU citizens' rights to respect for private life and freedom of movement. This decision concerns the case of a Polish couple who married in Berlin and were denied marriage registration in Poland.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that Poland is obliged to recognize same-sex marriages concluded in other EU countries. The court emphasized that refusing to recognize such marriages violates the rights of EU citizens to respect for private and family life and freedom of movement. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the courts considered the case of a Polish couple living in Berlin who married there in 2018, but after moving to Poland, they were denied registration of their marriage certificate "on the grounds that Polish law does not allow marriages between persons of the same sex."

Refusal to recognize a marriage between two Union citizens contradicts EU law, as it violates freedom and the right to respect for private and family life

- states the European Court of Justice.

The court also noted that the aforementioned spouses, as EU citizens, enjoy the freedom of movement and residence within the territory of the member states and the right to lead a normal family life when exercising this freedom and after returning to their member state of origin.

The court added that "such a refusal contradicts EU law" and "violates not only the freedom of movement and residence, but also the fundamental right to respect for private and family life."

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Marriage
Deutsche Welle
Germany
Berlin
Poland