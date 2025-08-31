Drones were intercepted over Russia's Volgograd and Rostov regions, and several more UAVs visited other parts of the Russian Federation

$41.260.00
August 30, 04:05 PM • 16302 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 42043 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
August 30, 01:06 PM • 68202 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 83752 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
August 30, 10:36 AM • 101190 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
August 30, 09:58 AM • 250284 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 108719 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84595 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98669 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 316497 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The SES team sheltered the dog Jessie, who lost her owner as a result of a Russian attack on KyivAugust 30, 11:20 PM • 8964 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 10304 views
Iran imposed entry restrictions on RussiansAugust 31, 12:31 AM • 6048 views
During the day, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 636 Russian targetsPhotoAugust 31, 12:56 AM • 8258 views
Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitals02:01 AM • 3440 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International02:29 AM • 7824 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the Sun04:55 AM • 3192 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 92027 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 220979 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 224115 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 316497 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
August 29, 12:17 PM • 265627 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 105285 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 238098 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 261561 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 258766 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 238979 views
Fake news
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Drones were intercepted over Russia's Volgograd and Rostov regions, and several more UAVs visited other parts of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the interception of 21 drones on the night of August 31. 19 drones were shot down over the Volgograd and Rostov regions, and one each over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Drones were intercepted over Russia's Volgograd and Rostov regions, and several more UAVs visited other parts of the Russian Federation

Over the territory of the Russian Federation on the night of Sunday, August 31, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, dozens of drones were intercepted. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and Deutsche Welle.

Details

Russian air defense systems performed tasks to intercept drones over four Russian regions. Over the past night, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims. According to the agency, the results of the Russian air defense work are as follows:

  1. 19 drones were intercepted in the Southern Federal District
    • 11 – over the territory of the Volgograd region;
      • 8 UAVs over the Rostov region.

        2. In the Central Federal District:

        • 1 drone was intercepted over the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation;
          • 1 - in the sky over Bryansk.

            Recall

            Successes of the Russian army at the front - according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the military leadership of Russia provides unreliable data, as the Kremlin is trying to convince Western countries of an imminent victory over Ukraine

            Ukrainian defenders repelled a massive drone attack: over 120 Russian Armed Forces drones destroyed31.08.25, 09:18 • 1414 views

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            News of the World
            Fake news
            Bryansk Oblast
            Institute for the Study of War
            Deutsche Welle
            Ukraine