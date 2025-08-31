Drones were intercepted over Russia's Volgograd and Rostov regions, and several more UAVs visited other parts of the Russian Federation

Over the territory of the Russian Federation on the night of Sunday, August 31, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, dozens of drones were intercepted. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and Deutsche Welle.

Details

Russian air defense systems performed tasks to intercept drones over four Russian regions. Over the past night, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims. According to the agency, the results of the Russian air defense work are as follows:

19 drones were intercepted in the Southern Federal District

11 – over the territory of the Volgograd region;

8 UAVs over the Rostov region.

2. In the Central Federal District:

1 drone was intercepted over the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation;

1 - in the sky over Bryansk.

Recall

