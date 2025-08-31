$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Ukrainian defenders repelled a massive drone attack: over 120 Russian Armed Forces drones destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On the night of August 31, Ukraine repelled an attack of 142 attack drones and imitators. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 126 enemy UAVs and drone imitators.

Ukrainian defenders repelled a massive drone attack: over 120 Russian Armed Forces drones destroyed

In total, on the night of August 31, the enemy attacked with 142 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of imitation drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Last day, Russian troops, starting from 9:00 PM on August 30, began an attack on the territory of Ukraine with 142 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones. The attack was carried out from various directions:   , ,   – TOT of Crimea.

  • Kursk;
    • Millerovo;
      • Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF;
        • Chaud (from the territory of occupied Crimea);

          According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 

          The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. However, hits were recorded at 10 locations and falling debris (fragments) at 6 locations: in this aspect, it refers to  16 enemy attack drones.

          Reminder

          Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated on the air of the telethon on Saturday, August 30, that Ukrainian aviation is increasing the number of F-16s. The planes have already been used to repel enemy attacks. 

          There is no mass use of reactive drones by the Russian Federation, there are isolated cases.

          There is a threat of the enemy using reactive UAVs.

          "Of course, there is no mass use of them, there are isolated cases," Ihnat said.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          War in Ukraine
          Kursk
          Yurii Ihnat
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Shahed-136
          Crimea
          Ukraine
          F-16 Fighting Falcon