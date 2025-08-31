Ukrainian defenders repelled a massive drone attack: over 120 Russian Armed Forces drones destroyed

In total, on the night of August 31, the enemy attacked with 142 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of imitation drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Last day, Russian troops, starting from 9:00 PM on August 30, began an attack on the territory of Ukraine with 142 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones. The attack was carried out from various directions: , , – TOT of Crimea.

Kursk;

Millerovo;

Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF;

Chaud (from the territory of occupied Crimea);

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. However, hits were recorded at 10 locations and falling debris (fragments) at 6 locations: in this aspect, it refers to 16 enemy attack drones.

Reminder

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated on the air of the telethon on Saturday, August 30, that Ukrainian aviation is increasing the number of F-16s. The planes have already been used to repel enemy attacks.

There is no mass use of reactive drones by the Russian Federation, there are isolated cases.

There is a threat of the enemy using reactive UAVs.

"Of course, there is no mass use of them, there are isolated cases," Ihnat said.