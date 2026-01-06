$42.420.13
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 7952 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 19133 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 45497 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 82536 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 46415 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 46936 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 46121 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 115638 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71916 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Berlin blackout organizers have been hiding from law enforcement since 2011 - DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

German law enforcement has been unable to apprehend left-wing radicals since 2011, who caused a blackout in Berlin on January 4. The group Vulcan, involved in a series of crimes, calls for the destruction of modern infrastructure associated with fossil fuels.

Berlin blackout organizers have been hiding from law enforcement since 2011 - DW
Photo: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

German law enforcement has been unable to apprehend left-wing radicals who caused a blackout in Berlin on January 4 since 2011. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The Vulcan group, which may be a cover for various left-wing anarchist extremists, has been involved in a number of crimes since 2011.

The first attack, for which the previously unknown group claimed responsibility, was the arson of a cable gallery at Berlin's Ostkreuz station in May 2011. This paralyzed train traffic in the eastern part of the city for several hours.

In 2023, police arrested a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in an underpass beneath the city train line, who had a canister of liquid and walkie-talkies with them. These people were suspected of intending to commit arson, but the court acquitted them.

According to experts, anonymous statements on behalf of Vulcan have been repeatedly written by the same people. The "Vulcanists" call for the destruction of modern infrastructure associated with fossil fuels, including power grids, server centers, and factories, to stop climate change.

 - the publication states.

Recall

On January 4, a large-scale power outage occurred in the southwestern part of Berlin. About 45,000 households and more than 2,000 commercial facilities were left without electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Deutsche Welle
Berlin