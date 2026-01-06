Berlin blackout organizers have been hiding from law enforcement since 2011 - DW

Photo: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

German law enforcement has been unable to apprehend left-wing radicals who caused a blackout in Berlin on January 4 since 2011. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

The Vulcan group, which may be a cover for various left-wing anarchist extremists, has been involved in a number of crimes since 2011.

The first attack, for which the previously unknown group claimed responsibility, was the arson of a cable gallery at Berlin's Ostkreuz station in May 2011. This paralyzed train traffic in the eastern part of the city for several hours.

In 2023, police arrested a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in an underpass beneath the city train line, who had a canister of liquid and walkie-talkies with them. These people were suspected of intending to commit arson, but the court acquitted them.

According to experts, anonymous statements on behalf of Vulcan have been repeatedly written by the same people. The "Vulcanists" call for the destruction of modern infrastructure associated with fossil fuels, including power grids, server centers, and factories, to stop climate change. - the publication states.

On January 4, a large-scale power outage occurred in the southwestern part of Berlin. About 45,000 households and more than 2,000 commercial facilities were left without electricity.