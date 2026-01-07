Berlin Mayor called to resign over tennis game during blackout

On January 3, when 45,000 households were left without electricity after an attack on the Berlin power grid, the governing mayor of the German capital, Kai Wegner, played tennis from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM to, in his own words, "clear his head." This was reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.

The opposition sharply criticized the behavior of the conservative CDU politician Wegner and called for his resignation. "Anyone who prefers to play tennis rather than be with people in their greatest hour of need should consider whether this position is right for them," said Left Party politician Maximilian Schirmer.

Wegner disagrees with the accusations. He emphasizes that he was in touch the entire time he was playing, started work calls on the morning of January 3, and did not turn off the sound on his phone. "I think that Berliners, especially in the affected areas, are primarily happy today that electricity was restored a day and a half earlier than announced," he noted.

On January 4, a large-scale power outage occurred in the southwestern part of Berlin. About 45,000 households and more than 2,000 commercial facilities were left without electricity.