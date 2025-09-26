Russia is trying to advance deep into Dnipropetrovsk region in small groups to "declare its presence there" - Syrskyi

Russian troops are trying to penetrate deep into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in small groups to "declare their presence" there. But the enemy lacks the strength for a large-scale offensive, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a conversation with journalists, writes Deutsche Welle, reports UNN.

Details

Dnipropetrovsk region is the Novopavlivka direction, where the administrative borders of three regions converge - Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk. The enemy there is trying, using the tactic of "a thousand cuts," to advance deep into the territory. The goal is only one: to declare their presence, to stick their flag into some building in a settlement - said Syrskyi.

He added that the situation in this direction is dynamic, but the Russians do not have enough forces and means to conduct a large offensive. According to him, the Russian command transferred marine units from the Sumy direction to the Novopavlivka direction to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense and make a breakthrough into Zaporizhzhia or Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

But we thwarted the enemy's offensive attempt in the Novopavlivka direction with active actions. All Russian marines are now bogged down in battles in the Dobropillia direction - stated the commander-in-chief.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of summer, Russia has switched to the tactic of "a thousand cuts," using small assault groups. They penetrate Ukrainian territory, attack Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities, and paralyze logistics.