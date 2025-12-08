$42.060.13
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 11164 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 8788 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 21860 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
December 7, 04:33 PM • 34519 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 31499 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 35366 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast
December 6, 08:45 PM • 57486 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 66686 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address
December 6, 07:49 AM • 69354 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
Seven EU countries insist on using Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Seven EU countries have called for the use of frozen Russian assets to finance a reparations loan to Ukraine. This decision will strengthen Ukraine's position and ensure compensation for damages caused by the aggression.

Seven EU countries insist on using Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit

Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Sweden sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, expressing support for the EC's proposal for a reparations loan for Kyiv, financed by frozen Russian assets in the EU. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.

In addition to being the most financially feasible and politically realistic solution, it upholds the fundamental principle of Ukraine's right to compensation for damages caused by aggression.

- the letter states.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that if the decision on a reparations loan can be adopted during the EU summit in December, Ukraine will be in a stronger position for self-defense and for negotiating a "just and lasting peace."

Addition

At the same time, Politico reports that EU countries will have to allocate billions of euros to guarantee loans to Ukraine totaling up to 210 billion euros, with Germany providing support of up to 52 billion euros. The European Commission presented these amounts after proposing a "reparations loan" for Ukraine of 165 billion euros from frozen Russian assets.

Hungary blocks EU plan for financial support to Ukraine with frozen Russian assets - Politico07.12.25, 20:39 • 7722 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
António Costa
Deutsche Welle
European Commission
European Council
Latvia
Finland
Lithuania
Sweden
Germany
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Estonia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland