Seven EU countries insist on using Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit

Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Sweden sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, expressing support for the EC's proposal for a reparations loan for Kyiv, financed by frozen Russian assets in the EU. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.

In addition to being the most financially feasible and politically realistic solution, it upholds the fundamental principle of Ukraine's right to compensation for damages caused by aggression. - the letter states.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that if the decision on a reparations loan can be adopted during the EU summit in December, Ukraine will be in a stronger position for self-defense and for negotiating a "just and lasting peace."

Addition

At the same time, Politico reports that EU countries will have to allocate billions of euros to guarantee loans to Ukraine totaling up to 210 billion euros, with Germany providing support of up to 52 billion euros. The European Commission presented these amounts after proposing a "reparations loan" for Ukraine of 165 billion euros from frozen Russian assets.

