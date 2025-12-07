Hungary blocks EU plan for financial support to Ukraine with frozen Russian assets - Politico

$42.180.00
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 6262 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
02:41 PM • 11053 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 16092 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 43438 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 55848 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 61730 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 56428 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 59162 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56185 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump presented Kennedy Center medals to artists: Kiss and Stallone among those honoredPhotoDecember 7, 09:04 AM • 4824 views
"I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week": Trump called not to discuss his FIFA Peace PrizeDecember 7, 09:35 AM • 5306 views
Russian assault trooper died, stuck in the "dragon's teeth" of the 110th brigadeVideoDecember 7, 11:25 AM • 12281 views
Collapse of key Atlantic current threatens Europe with extreme drought for hundreds of years – scientistsDecember 7, 11:46 AM • 4430 views
Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFU03:33 PM • 4946 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 46326 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 55868 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 68520 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 89368 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 77053 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Petr Pavel
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 39168 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 48648 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 49952 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 63937 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 61742 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

Hungary blocks EU plan for financial support to Ukraine with frozen Russian assets - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Hungarian authorities do not support participation in financial assistance to Ukraine, thwarting the European "Plan B" to use frozen Russian assets. Budapest refused to join the issuance of joint Eurobonds, which increased tensions within the EU.

Hungary blocks EU plan for financial support to Ukraine with frozen Russian assets - Politico

The Hungarian government does not support participation in financial aid to Ukraine: Budapest is thwarting the European "Plan B" for using frozen Russian assets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Hungary refused to join the issuance of joint Eurobonds. They were considered as a backup option in case the EU could not use frozen Russian state funds.

According to Politico, this has increased tensions within the European Union, as the issue of a common solution requires unanimous support from all member states.

In addition, the alternative "Plan B" with the issuance of joint EU debt will also not be implemented, as Hungary has expressed objections to this decision.

Hungary's veto significantly complicates the search for consensus. Thus, the EU remains without a ready-made insurance financial model in case the mechanism for using Russian assets experiences delays or legal obstacles

- Politico reports.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened war with Russia if his party loses the parliamentary elections next year.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
European Union
Hungary
Viktor Orbán