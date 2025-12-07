Hungary blocks EU plan for financial support to Ukraine with frozen Russian assets - Politico

The Hungarian government does not support participation in financial aid to Ukraine: Budapest is thwarting the European "Plan B" for using frozen Russian assets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Hungary refused to join the issuance of joint Eurobonds. They were considered as a backup option in case the EU could not use frozen Russian state funds.

According to Politico, this has increased tensions within the European Union, as the issue of a common solution requires unanimous support from all member states.

In addition, the alternative "Plan B" with the issuance of joint EU debt will also not be implemented, as Hungary has expressed objections to this decision.

Hungary's veto significantly complicates the search for consensus. Thus, the EU remains without a ready-made insurance financial model in case the mechanism for using Russian assets experiences delays or legal obstacles - Politico reports.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened war with Russia if his party loses the parliamentary elections next year.