Russia switched to the tactic of "thousand cuts" - Syrskyi

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 1974 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 4712 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 10164 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 17540 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 24230 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 25404 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 37601 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 34835 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 67303 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 42807 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
56%
764mm
Popular news
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US governmentSeptember 26, 02:40 AM • 6812 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPPSeptember 26, 02:59 AM • 22302 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhotoSeptember 26, 03:46 AM • 18162 views
Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter seriesPhoto04:40 AM • 4230 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 12248 views
Publications
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo09:01 AM • 10180 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 17555 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 24241 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 28678 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 34891 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Hungary
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 2852 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 12260 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 28725 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 36827 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 70269 views
Actual
TikTok
Financial Times
Truth Social
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

Russia switched to the tactic of "thousand cuts" - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of summer, Russia has switched to the tactic of "thousand cuts", using small assault groups. They penetrate Ukrainian territory, attack AFU facilities, and paralyze logistics.

Russia switched to the tactic of "thousand cuts" - Syrskyi

Since the beginning of summer, Russia has switched to the tactic of "a thousand cuts": instead of massive offensives, the enemy uses small assault groups of 4-6 people who penetrate Ukrainian territory, attack Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities, and paralyze logistics. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a conversation with journalists, writes Deutsche Welle, reports UNN.

Details

He (the enemy - ed.) has switched to a new tactic - the so-called "thousand cuts", which consists of simultaneously using a large number of small assault groups - four to six servicemen who advance using the terrain, ravines, plantings, with the main task of penetrating as deeply as possible into our territory.

- he explained.

Under this tactic, enemy troops enter territories several times, attack Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in depth, paralyze logistics, troop rotation, and destroy supplies.

And in this way, simply seize territory without using a large number of troops. In fact, such a situation has developed in the Dobropillia direction, where the enemy, with the forces of the 8th and 51st combined arms armies, the 68th army corps, began to implement this tactic in the Novopavlivka direction.

- added Syrskyi.

Syrskyi held a conversation with the Commander of the US Army Europe and Africa: what was discussed23.09.25, 18:10 • 3174 views

Alona Utkina

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Deutsche Welle
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi