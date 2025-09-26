Russia switched to the tactic of "thousand cuts" - Syrskyi

Since the beginning of summer, Russia has switched to the tactic of "a thousand cuts": instead of massive offensives, the enemy uses small assault groups of 4-6 people who penetrate Ukrainian territory, attack Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities, and paralyze logistics. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a conversation with journalists, writes Deutsche Welle, reports UNN.

Details

He (the enemy - ed.) has switched to a new tactic - the so-called "thousand cuts", which consists of simultaneously using a large number of small assault groups - four to six servicemen who advance using the terrain, ravines, plantings, with the main task of penetrating as deeply as possible into our territory. - he explained.

Under this tactic, enemy troops enter territories several times, attack Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in depth, paralyze logistics, troop rotation, and destroy supplies.

And in this way, simply seize territory without using a large number of troops. In fact, such a situation has developed in the Dobropillia direction, where the enemy, with the forces of the 8th and 51st combined arms armies, the 68th army corps, began to implement this tactic in the Novopavlivka direction. - added Syrskyi.

