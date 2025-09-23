$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Syrskyi held a conversation with the Commander of the US Army Europe and Africa: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a conversation with the Commander of the US Army Europe and Africa, Christopher Donahue. Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces thwarted the Russians' offensive plans in the spring-summer campaign, despite the enemy's numerical superiority.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a telephone conversation with the Commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa, General Christopher Donahue, and informed him that the Defense Forces had thwarted the Russians' offensive plans in the spring-summer campaign, UNN writes with reference to Syrskyi's post on Telegram.

I held another video conference call with the Commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa – the Commander of the NATO Allied Land Command, General Christopher Donahue. I reported on the situation on the front line, which remains difficult.

- Syrskyi reported.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that despite the numerically superior forces of the Russian invaders and the high concentration of Russian firepower in certain areas of the front, they are unable to turn the situation in their favor.

"Skillful maneuverable and counter-attacking actions of Ukrainian units thwarted the Russians' offensive plans in the spring-summer campaign," Syrskyi noted.

At the same time, according to him, the Russians do not stop launching missile and air strikes on critical economic and military-industrial facilities of our state. The enemies strike residential areas, continuing terror against the civilian population.

"To protect our people, our enterprises and territories, Ukraine needs more effective air defense systems, missiles, electronic warfare equipment and other modern weapon systems. We are working to continue cooperation with American partners to support the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the interests of security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space," Syrskyi stated.

Addition

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces, General Gheorghiță Vlad.

Syrskyi informed his Romanian counterpart about the current situation in the combat zones and the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We also discussed other issues of mutual interest, particularly in the context of joint counteraction to threats related to the crossing of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by air attack means of the Russian aggressor," the Commander-in-Chief wrote.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
NATO
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Romania
Ukraine