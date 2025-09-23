Syrskyi held a conversation with the Commander of the US Army Europe and Africa: what was discussed

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a telephone conversation with the Commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa, General Christopher Donahue, and informed him that the Defense Forces had thwarted the Russians' offensive plans in the spring-summer campaign, UNN writes with reference to Syrskyi's post on Telegram.

I held another video conference call with the Commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa – the Commander of the NATO Allied Land Command, General Christopher Donahue. I reported on the situation on the front line, which remains difficult. - Syrskyi reported.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that despite the numerically superior forces of the Russian invaders and the high concentration of Russian firepower in certain areas of the front, they are unable to turn the situation in their favor.

"Skillful maneuverable and counter-attacking actions of Ukrainian units thwarted the Russians' offensive plans in the spring-summer campaign," Syrskyi noted.

At the same time, according to him, the Russians do not stop launching missile and air strikes on critical economic and military-industrial facilities of our state. The enemies strike residential areas, continuing terror against the civilian population.

"To protect our people, our enterprises and territories, Ukraine needs more effective air defense systems, missiles, electronic warfare equipment and other modern weapon systems. We are working to continue cooperation with American partners to support the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the interests of security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space," Syrskyi stated.

Addition

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces, General Gheorghiță Vlad.

Syrskyi informed his Romanian counterpart about the current situation in the combat zones and the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We also discussed other issues of mutual interest, particularly in the context of joint counteraction to threats related to the crossing of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by air attack means of the Russian aggressor," the Commander-in-Chief wrote.