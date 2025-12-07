EU leaders to continue discussions on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine on December 18

European Union leaders will continue discussions to find a mutually acceptable solution regarding the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine at the next European Council summit on December 18, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

This is stated in the statement of the German government spokesman after talks between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

Belgium's special position on the use of frozen Russian assets is undeniable and must be taken into account in such a way that all European states bear the same risk - said German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius.

According to DW, the leaders agreed that time is of the essence given the current geopolitical situation, just as financial support for Ukraine is crucial for Europe's security.

European Commission proposals for financing Ukraine

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen presented proposals that will allow to support Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027.

The European Commission offers member states two possible legal avenues: an EU loan or a "reparation loan". A loan involves "raising funds on capital markets using the EU budget as collateral and transferring this capital to Ukraine in the form of a loan."

Recall

The US is trying to block EU plans to use frozen Russian central bank assets to support a loan to Ukraine. Washington believes that these assets are necessary to ensure a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

"Financial support for Ukraine is central to European security": von der Leyen met with the heads of government of Germany and Belgium