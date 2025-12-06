"Financial support for Ukraine is central to European security": von der Leyen met with the heads of government of Germany and Belgium

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
December 5, 06:15 PM • 12529 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 22615 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 21371 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 41515 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 31650 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 33267 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 44500 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 50168 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 42661 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 76964 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.8m/s
85%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year recordDecember 5, 04:49 PM • 7612 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 15535 views
What does it even mean to give away one's land? Syrskyi on Ukraine's rejection of territories as part of a peace planDecember 5, 06:10 PM • 4562 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideo10:31 PM • 8660 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities11:54 PM • 6698 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 15543 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 31669 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 41515 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 43568 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 76963 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Israel
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 18549 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 26776 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 29316 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 43254 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 42939 views
Actual
Technology
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

"Financial support for Ukraine is central to European security": von der Leyen met with the heads of government of Germany and Belgium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of financial support for Ukraine for European security. She also stated that Belgium's situation regarding frozen Russian assets must be resolved in such a way that all European states bear the same risk.

"Financial support for Ukraine is central to European security": von der Leyen met with the heads of government of Germany and Belgium

Time is of the essence, "given the current geopolitical situation." This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to exchange views on the situation in Ukraine and frozen Russian assets, UNN reports.

Details

She emphasized that financial support for Ukraine is central to European security.

We had a very constructive exchange of views on this issue. Belgium's special situation regarding the use of frozen Russian assets is undeniable and must be resolved in such a way that all European states bear the same risk

- wrote von der Leyen.

She added that the parties agreed to continue discussions to reach a consensus at the European Council meeting on December 18.

Context

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated that he hopes for a "fruitful discussion" with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday regarding the EU's plan to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz canceled his trip to Oslo and arrived in Brussels to persuade the Belgian leadership to support a "reparation loan" to Ukraine worth 165 billion euros, using the monetary value of frozen Russian state assets located on Belgian soil.

Britain is ready to transfer £8 billion of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine - The Times05.12.25, 07:28 • 3924 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Bart De Wever
European Commission
European Council
Friedrich Merz
Brussels
Belgium
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine