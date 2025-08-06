Payments to Ukrainians in various European countries: where they pay more, and where less

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10193 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 14079 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 12310 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 23938 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 56911 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 39746 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 41114 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 41445 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 76283 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 36152 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.6m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 51521 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70377 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67370 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 33577 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 33921 views
Publications
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 6028 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 23943 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 16464 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 24046 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 24239 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Sam Altman
Danylo Hetmantsev
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Georgia
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 34375 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67812 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70813 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 95308 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 114762 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Payments to Ukrainians in various European countries: where they pay more, and where less

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1744 views

Ukrainians who were forced to leave for European countries receive different amounts of state aid. Payments vary from daily allowances in Sweden to over a thousand euros in Belgium, while Germany provides "citizen's allowance."

Payments to Ukrainians in various European countries: where they pay more, and where less

Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in European countries receive various amounts of state aid - from symbolic daily allowances in Sweden to over a thousand euros in Belgium. DW analyzed how Ukrainian refugees are supported in different countries and why payments vary significantly, writes UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

Thus, in Belgium, as indicated, adult unmarried refugees from Ukraine "receive about 1100 euros per month." These are the highest payments in the EU. They also have state health insurance and the right to state housing if needed.

In Sweden, Ukrainians do not receive monthly payments, but only daily allowances. For single adults, they amount to approximately 180-190 euros per month - the publication writes. However, this applies only to people without other sources of income. For children, payments of up to 140 euros per month are provided.

In Germany, Ukrainians who fled Russian aggression receive so-called citizen's allowance (Bürgergeld). Similar payments are accrued to unemployed Germans. For a single adult, the amount of such assistance is 563 euros per month. The state also covers housing rental costs and health insurance. As the publication notes, German politicians are discussing reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees.

In Poland, there are no permanent cash payments – amounts from 190 euros are received only by families with children, but Ukrainian refugees can obtain a personal identification number. This allows them to work or study, as well as receive free medical care.

In Hungary, Ukrainian refugees receive about 55 euros per month plus an additional 34 euros for each child. However, since summer 2024, Ukrainians arriving in Hungary from the western regions of the country are no longer entitled to free accommodation in state refugee centers. According to Human Rights Watch, this left thousands of affected people homeless in the summer.

In the UK, children and pensioners are entitled to payments, in other cases – everything is individual.

The state will provide official housing to medics in villages: the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure8/4/25, 5:48 PM • 2798 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Deutsche Welle
European Union
Sweden
Belgium
United Kingdom
Germany
Hungary
Poland