Payments to Ukrainians in various European countries: where they pay more, and where less

Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in European countries receive various amounts of state aid - from symbolic daily allowances in Sweden to over a thousand euros in Belgium. DW analyzed how Ukrainian refugees are supported in different countries and why payments vary significantly, writes UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

Thus, in Belgium, as indicated, adult unmarried refugees from Ukraine "receive about 1100 euros per month." These are the highest payments in the EU. They also have state health insurance and the right to state housing if needed.

In Sweden, Ukrainians do not receive monthly payments, but only daily allowances. For single adults, they amount to approximately 180-190 euros per month - the publication writes. However, this applies only to people without other sources of income. For children, payments of up to 140 euros per month are provided.

In Germany, Ukrainians who fled Russian aggression receive so-called citizen's allowance (Bürgergeld). Similar payments are accrued to unemployed Germans. For a single adult, the amount of such assistance is 563 euros per month. The state also covers housing rental costs and health insurance. As the publication notes, German politicians are discussing reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees.

In Poland, there are no permanent cash payments – amounts from 190 euros are received only by families with children, but Ukrainian refugees can obtain a personal identification number. This allows them to work or study, as well as receive free medical care.

In Hungary, Ukrainian refugees receive about 55 euros per month plus an additional 34 euros for each child. However, since summer 2024, Ukrainians arriving in Hungary from the western regions of the country are no longer entitled to free accommodation in state refugee centers. According to Human Rights Watch, this left thousands of affected people homeless in the summer.

In the UK, children and pensioners are entitled to payments, in other cases – everything is individual.

