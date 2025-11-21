Almost 10 million Ukrainians have become refugees - UN

In 2025, 122,000 people in Ukraine were forced to leave their homes, fleeing the war. The most vulnerable remain residents of frontline territories, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and children, many of whom are cut off from humanitarian aid and live in dangerous conditions due to constant hostilities. This is reported by DW with reference to data provided on Friday, November 21, by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), reports UNN.

Details

The war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than three and a half years, continues to increase the number of people forced to leave their homes due to danger.

About 10 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes and have become internally displaced persons or have gone abroad. - the post says.

It is noted that this year alone, 122,000 people fled from Russian aggression.

According to OCHA, these are mostly women, children, and the elderly from regions bordering the front line.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of military personnel and civilians have been killed or wounded. - added the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UN separately emphasized the difficult situation of those who did not leave their homes. In the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, about 1,500 people - mostly elderly and people with disabilities - still remain, and they do not have stable access to water, electricity, and medical care.

According to DW, in the city of Lyman, approximately 3,000 people remain cut off from humanitarian aid due to constant hostilities.

"Many minors have repeatedly experienced forced displacement, and some have lived near areas of active combat or have witnessed their schools, homes, or hospitals being destroyed," the UN said.

Recall

In September 2025, the EU granted temporary protection to 79,205 Ukrainians, which is 49% more than in August, after Ukraine's decree on the departure of men aged 18-22. In total, 4.3 million Ukrainians have temporary protection in the EU, most of them in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

