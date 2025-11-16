Ukrainian refugees in UK will have to return home after the war - Home Office Minister Shabana Mahmood

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that Ukrainian refugees currently in the United Kingdom will have to return home after the war with Russia ends. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

According to her, asylum seekers will have to wait 20 years before they can apply for permanent residency. At the same time, asylum applications will be reviewed every 2.5 years.

Shabana Mahmood noted that the asylum program for Ukrainian refugees "was always intended as a temporary scheme."

Recall

The UK plans to tighten requirements for refugees, including those from Ukraine. Now, for permanent residency, foreigners must have a high level of English, no criminal record, and proof of social contribution.

UNN also reported that the UK Home Office is studying Denmark's policy on border control and asylum. This comes amid a rise in illegal Channel crossings and disagreements within the Labour Party.