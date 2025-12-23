Threat of Russian attack on NATO: Secretary General Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for further support for Ukraine and warned of the threat from Putin's Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

As Rutte noted, in order to prevent a Russian attack on any NATO country, Ukraine must remain a strong country.

He also highlighted Germany's role in increasing defense spending.

What Germany is doing now is truly impressive. Nothing will work without Germany. It must show others its leadership role - and it is doing so. - Rutte said.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the build-up of armaments must proceed at a rapid pace.

According to various intelligence estimates, otherwise the situation could become dangerous starting in 2027, 2029 or 2031. - he stated.

Rutte also reminded that today Russia spends about 40% of its budget on military needs.

The war in Ukraine shows that Putin is ready to sacrifice 1.1 million people. - added the NATO Secretary General.

Recall

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can immediately end the war, despite joint efforts for a ceasefire.