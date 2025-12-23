Threat of Russian attack on NATO: Secretary General Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 4976 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 20019 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 35399 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 50999 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 34754 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 31329 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 27739 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25005 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21568 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18690 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.1m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 14134 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 14810 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 13856 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 13982 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 16018 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 50999 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 43699 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 72881 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 94767 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 129654 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 14387 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 17230 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 39653 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 36919 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 38522 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
The Diplomat
YouTube

Threat of Russian attack on NATO: Secretary General Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for further support for Ukraine to prevent a Russian attack on NATO countries. He emphasized Germany's importance in increasing defense spending and rapidly building up armaments.

Threat of Russian attack on NATO: Secretary General Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for further support for Ukraine and warned of the threat from Putin's Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

As Rutte noted, in order to prevent a Russian attack on any NATO country, Ukraine must remain a strong country.

He also highlighted Germany's role in increasing defense spending.

What Germany is doing now is truly impressive. Nothing will work without Germany. It must show others its leadership role - and it is doing so.

- Rutte said.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the build-up of armaments must proceed at a rapid pace.

According to various intelligence estimates, otherwise the situation could become dangerous starting in 2027, 2029 or 2031.

- he stated.

Rutte also reminded that today Russia spends about 40% of its budget on military needs.

The war in Ukraine shows that Putin is ready to sacrifice 1.1 million people.

 - added the NATO Secretary General.

Recall

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can immediately end the war, despite joint efforts for a ceasefire.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
Deutsche Welle
NATO
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Ukraine