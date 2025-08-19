After Washington: Europe showed unprecedented unity, but Putin insists on his own

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 35414 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 58538 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 55733 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 55463 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 36744 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 27865 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 94353 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 71991 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 85665 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103454 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.1m/s
56%
749mm
Popular news
Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The TimesAugust 19, 08:24 AM • 7336 views
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM • 12209 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 36385 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 45808 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 8550 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 58534 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 55727 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 55460 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 46060 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 36742 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 8638 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 36602 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 109109 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 62251 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 118504 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Instagram
United States dollar
Euro

After Washington: Europe showed unprecedented unity, but Putin insists on his own

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The visit of the European delegation to Washington and Trump's negotiations with Zelensky impressed and surprised, but did not change the situation - the war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine continues. Putin insists on his terms - currently the Kremlin is not interested in a truce and continues to launch airstrikes.

After Washington: Europe showed unprecedented unity, but Putin insists on his own

What seemed impossible has been achieved: a visit by a European delegation, Trump's negotiations with Zelenskyy, and a seemingly pervasive course towards ending the war. Nevertheless, nothing has changed yet in the context of the ceasefire, as Russia's military aggression in Ukraine continues.

What result did the European intervention in Washington bring, writes Deutsche Welle.

Details

So far, it's dancing on thin ice. Europe has shown unity against Trump for the first time. A delegation of Western representatives appropriately arrived in Washington and likely prevented communication discrepancies between Ukrainian and US representatives. However, Europe has still not particularly succeeded in independently formulating conditions and defining frameworks.

It does not control the levers of geostrategic power. Trump can change his mind at any moment.

- notes DW.

Despite a seemingly successful, breakthrough visit to the US, essentially nothing has changed yet.

Putin seeks to impose peace on his terms, which would force Ukraine to make territorial concessions. He will not accept NATO forces as a security guarantee for peace in Ukraine – the idea of this, which emerged after the summit in Alaska, was initially a misunderstanding. And in general, we still don't know exactly what was discussed and agreed upon there.

- writes the author of the material, Dirk Emmerich.

The conflict resolution is postponed. Due to understandable circumstances.

Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 18: emergency rescue operations in 5-story building completed19.08.25, 19:21 • 2410 views

Recall:

UNN reported, citing Bloomberg Economics analytics:

A quick peace agreement remains unlikely due to significant differences between Kyiv and Moscow.


DW wonders if what happened is the "last push" of foreign policy based on international law, against the "big brother" mentality that decides everything and ultimately gets its way?

And what if Putin now says:

No, thank you

He is not interested in a truce, this has been clear for many months, - adds the author of the material.

Trump urged Putin to be a "realist" regarding meeting with Zelensky - Axios19.08.25, 20:13 • 1630 views

And there is no certainty that he even wants peace. In any case, while negotiations were underway in Washington, he launched new airstrikes.

A lot has happened these days, but much looks contradictory. Some things don't fit into a single picture, and the game is being played on several levels – publicly and behind the scenes.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the next 15 days are critical for determining Ukraine's security guarantees. This will happen after a series of high-level talks planned at the White House.

Pressure must increase: Zelenskyy discussed the 19th package of sanctions against Russia with the President of the European Council19.08.25, 17:53 • 2116 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United States Capitol
Alaska
Oval Office
Deutsche Welle
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
France
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv