After Washington: Europe showed unprecedented unity, but Putin insists on his own
Kyiv • UNN
The visit of the European delegation to Washington and Trump's negotiations with Zelensky impressed and surprised, but did not change the situation - the war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine continues. Putin insists on his terms - currently the Kremlin is not interested in a truce and continues to launch airstrikes.
What seemed impossible has been achieved: a visit by a European delegation, Trump's negotiations with Zelenskyy, and a seemingly pervasive course towards ending the war. Nevertheless, nothing has changed yet in the context of the ceasefire, as Russia's military aggression in Ukraine continues.
What result did the European intervention in Washington bring, writes Deutsche Welle.
Details
So far, it's dancing on thin ice. Europe has shown unity against Trump for the first time. A delegation of Western representatives appropriately arrived in Washington and likely prevented communication discrepancies between Ukrainian and US representatives. However, Europe has still not particularly succeeded in independently formulating conditions and defining frameworks.
It does not control the levers of geostrategic power. Trump can change his mind at any moment.
Despite a seemingly successful, breakthrough visit to the US, essentially nothing has changed yet.
Putin seeks to impose peace on his terms, which would force Ukraine to make territorial concessions. He will not accept NATO forces as a security guarantee for peace in Ukraine – the idea of this, which emerged after the summit in Alaska, was initially a misunderstanding. And in general, we still don't know exactly what was discussed and agreed upon there.
The conflict resolution is postponed. Due to understandable circumstances.
Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 18: emergency rescue operations in 5-story building completed19.08.25, 19:21 • 2410 views
Recall:
UNN reported, citing Bloomberg Economics analytics:
A quick peace agreement remains unlikely due to significant differences between Kyiv and Moscow.
DW wonders if what happened is the "last push" of foreign policy based on international law, against the "big brother" mentality that decides everything and ultimately gets its way?
And what if Putin now says:
No, thank you
He is not interested in a truce, this has been clear for many months, - adds the author of the material.
Trump urged Putin to be a "realist" regarding meeting with Zelensky - Axios19.08.25, 20:13 • 1630 views
And there is no certainty that he even wants peace. In any case, while negotiations were underway in Washington, he launched new airstrikes.
A lot has happened these days, but much looks contradictory. Some things don't fit into a single picture, and the game is being played on several levels – publicly and behind the scenes.
Recall
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the next 15 days are critical for determining Ukraine's security guarantees. This will happen after a series of high-level talks planned at the White House.
Pressure must increase: Zelenskyy discussed the 19th package of sanctions against Russia with the President of the European Council19.08.25, 17:53 • 2116 views