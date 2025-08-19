Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 18: emergency rescue operations in 5-story building completed

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in a 5-story building in Kharkiv that was hit by a Russian strike on August 18. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, as a result of the terrorist attack, 7 people died, including 2 children. Another 24 residents were injured, including 6 children. Two people were rescued.

140 rescuers, pyrotechnicians, dog handlers, psychologists, and 39 units of equipment from the Kharkiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, and Zakarpattia garrisons of the State Emergency Service worked at the site of the enemy shelling. - the report says.

In total, over 1500 sq.m of internal premises of the building were cleared of debris, and about 500 cubic meters of construction debris and metal structures were removed.

Recall

On August 18, five enemy "Shaheds" simultaneously attacked a residential building in Kharkiv, as a result of which a family with children died.