12:26 PM • 9126 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 22152 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 21617 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 22682 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 20792 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 19814 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 89568 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 70107 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 84430 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 102923 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 18: emergency rescue operations in 5-story building completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in a 5-story building in Kharkiv that was hit by a Russian strike on August 18. As a result of the attack, 7 people died, including 2 children, and 24 more residents were injured.

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in a 5-story building in Kharkiv that was hit by a Russian strike on August 18. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, as a result of the terrorist attack, 7 people died, including 2 children. Another 24 residents were injured, including 6 children. Two people were rescued.

140 rescuers, pyrotechnicians, dog handlers, psychologists, and 39 units of equipment from the Kharkiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, and Zakarpattia garrisons of the State Emergency Service worked at the site of the enemy shelling.

- the report says.

In total, over 1500 sq.m of internal premises of the building were cleared of debris, and about 500 cubic meters of construction debris and metal structures were removed.

Recall

On August 18, five enemy "Shaheds" simultaneously attacked a residential building in Kharkiv, as a result of which a family with children died.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Child
Zhytomyr Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv