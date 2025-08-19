Trump urged Putin to be a "realist" regarding meeting with Zelensky - Axios

During a phone call, US President Donald Trump emphasized to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he should meet directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to be "realistic." This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

As the publication notes, Trump called Putin on Monday evening and told the Russian president that "he would have to meet directly with Zelensky and urged him to be 'realistic'."

Recall

Trump, along with European leaders, agreed that the meeting should take place by the end of August. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized on Tuesday that before a personal meeting of the leaders, full preparation at the working level must be completed.

US President Donald Trump stated that there is "warmth" between him and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico supports Ukraine's accession to the EU, but not to NATO, and believes that without resolving the issue of "territorial changes" it is difficult to achieve peace.

The President of the United States of America stated that Europeans are "ready to send troops on the ground," so the US will focus on air operations. Trump hinted that the US is capable of guaranteeing the security of Ukraine's airspace.