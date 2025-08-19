Trump urged Putin to be a "realist" regarding meeting with Zelensky - Axios

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 21205 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 37422 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 36259 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 36844 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 27776 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 23608 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 91791 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 70983 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 84987 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103144 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.5m/s
48%
749mm
Popular news
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 23192 views
Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The TimesAugust 19, 08:24 AM • 5752 views
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM • 8640 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 22485 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 28518 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 37465 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 36297 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 36884 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 28586 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 27787 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 1290 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 22509 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 103668 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 57343 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 113965 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Euro
United States dollar
BFM TV

Trump urged Putin to be a "realist" regarding meeting with Zelensky - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

In a phone conversation, Donald Trump emphasized to Russian President Putin the necessity of a direct meeting with Zelensky. This meeting, by agreement, is to take place by the end of August. Trump believes that the Kremlin leader should be a "realist"

Trump urged Putin to be a "realist" regarding meeting with Zelensky - Axios

During a phone call, US President Donald Trump emphasized to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he should meet directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to be "realistic." This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

As the publication notes, Trump called Putin on Monday evening and told the Russian president that "he would have to meet directly with Zelensky and urged him to be 'realistic'."

Recall

Trump, along with European leaders, agreed that the meeting should take place by the end of August. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized on Tuesday that before a personal meeting of the leaders, full preparation at the working level must be completed.

US President Donald Trump stated that there is "warmth" between him and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico supports Ukraine's accession to the EU, but not to NATO, and believes that without resolving the issue of "territorial changes" it is difficult to achieve peace. 

The President of the United States of America stated that Europeans are "ready to send troops on the ground," so the US will focus on air operations. Trump hinted that the US is capable of guaranteeing the security of Ukraine's airspace.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Midhurst
European Union
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine