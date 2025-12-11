200,000 liters of oil leaked from a pipeline in Germany: agricultural field damaged - DW

An oil spill occurred in Germany. At least 200,000 liters of crude oil leaked from a pipeline between Rostock and Schwedt near the village of Gramzow on the evening of December 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

According to preliminary data, the leak occurred without deliberate intervention: a hole formed in the pipe, and a fountain of oil shot several meters into the air.

As a result, the raw material ended up on an agricultural field. The leak could have lasted for several hours, and the volume of lost oil could be even greater. - the report says.

According to the fire department, a large-scale cleanup operation continued throughout the night and will continue on December 11. Representatives of the state environmental ministry are on site assessing the damage from the accident.

Recall

In October 2025, in the German city of Mainaschaff, a dangerous chemical substance leaked at a zinc plant due to a metal part entering nitric acid. As a result, four people were injured, and about 250 rescuers eliminated the consequences of the accident.