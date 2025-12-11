200,000 liters of oil leaked from a pipeline in Germany: agricultural field damaged - DW

$42.280.10
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 1550 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 15692 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 30949 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 30341 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 32376 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 28752 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 26623 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 33069 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 22252 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPDDecember 11, 12:08 AM • 6838 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 12959 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine get02:22 AM • 9512 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 16848 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 12776 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 24571 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 26164 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 32523 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 36247 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 40029 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Nikol Pashinyan
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
Republic of Ireland
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 15466 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 21134 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 17797 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 25526 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 35491 views
200,000 liters of oil leaked from a pipeline in Germany: agricultural field damaged - DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In Germany, at least 200,000 liters of crude oil leaked from a pipeline between Rostock and Schwedt. The accident occurred near the village of Gramzow on the evening of December 10, causing contamination of an agricultural field.

200,000 liters of oil leaked from a pipeline in Germany: agricultural field damaged - DW

An oil spill occurred in Germany. At least 200,000 liters of crude oil leaked from a pipeline between Rostock and Schwedt near the village of Gramzow on the evening of December 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

According to preliminary data, the leak occurred without deliberate intervention: a hole formed in the pipe, and a fountain of oil shot several meters into the air.

As a result, the raw material ended up on an agricultural field. The leak could have lasted for several hours, and the volume of lost oil could be even greater.

- the report says.

According to the fire department, a large-scale cleanup operation continued throughout the night and will continue on December 11. Representatives of the state environmental ministry are on site assessing the damage from the accident.

Recall

In October 2025, in the German city of Mainaschaff, a dangerous chemical substance leaked at a zinc plant due to a metal part entering nitric acid. As a result, four people were injured, and about 250 rescuers eliminated the consequences of the accident.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Village
Energy
Deutsche Welle
Germany