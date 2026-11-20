Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he wants to end the war in Ukraine, reports UNN.

Yesterday morning, we talked about the great American economy. We talked about it with Putin. He expressed his desire to end the war through diplomatic means. I also spoke with representatives. The problem is that Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other. If that were not the case, this would be the easiest war out of the eight that I have ended - Trump said.

Trump added that Putin would not have started the war if he had been president of the United States.

I asked him: "If I had been president, would you have gone to war with Ukraine?" He said: "No, no" - Trump added.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration informed European and Ukrainian officials that it wants Kyiv to conclude a peace agreement with Russia by the beginning of January — before the Democrats gain control of Congress.