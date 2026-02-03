$42.970.16
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 6408 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 10958 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnight
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 12422 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 10991 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 19433 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 27443 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16318 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of Finance
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24118 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34241 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Miley Cyrus ignored Lady Gaga's Grammy-2026 win: what happened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Miley Cyrus did not applaud Lady Gaga during the Grammy-2026 award ceremony. Fans link this to Cyrus's conflict with producer Andrew Watt.

Miley Cyrus ignored Lady Gaga's Grammy-2026 win: what happened

In recent days, the information space has been abuzz with discussions about Miley Cyrus's demonstrative behavior towards Lady Gaga during the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.  

So, as the publication reports, when Lady Gaga received the award for Best Vocal Album of the Year ("Mayhem"), Miley Cyrus remained seated and did not join in the applause.

This moment did not go unnoticed: viewers immediately began to speculate about what exactly was behind the artist's restrained reaction. Some fans suggested that it was not about a personal attitude towards Gaga, but about Miley's long-standing conflict with producer Andrew Watt, who worked on the awarded album.

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus surprise with duet at Paris concert

20.06.25, 16:03 • 2890 views

Watt previously collaborated with Cyrus on the album "Plastic Hearts". It was after this, according to rumors, that strained relations arose between them. Although neither side has publicly confirmed the conflict, fans are convinced that Miley's reaction was addressed not to the winner, but to her team.

It is worth noting that in the past, the producer repeatedly expressed admiration for Cyrus's professionalism, calling her an artist with a clear vision of her own music. However, the current episode has once again fueled interest in their relationship.

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care25.05.25, 13:11 • 194593 views

According to the source, there are currently no official comments from representatives of Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga, so the situation remains a subject of discussion and fan theories.

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Lady Gaga