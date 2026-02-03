Miley Cyrus ignored Lady Gaga's Grammy-2026 win: what happened

In recent days, the information space has been abuzz with discussions about Miley Cyrus's demonstrative behavior towards Lady Gaga during the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

So, as the publication reports, when Lady Gaga received the award for Best Vocal Album of the Year ("Mayhem"), Miley Cyrus remained seated and did not join in the applause.

This moment did not go unnoticed: viewers immediately began to speculate about what exactly was behind the artist's restrained reaction. Some fans suggested that it was not about a personal attitude towards Gaga, but about Miley's long-standing conflict with producer Andrew Watt, who worked on the awarded album.

Watt previously collaborated with Cyrus on the album "Plastic Hearts". It was after this, according to rumors, that strained relations arose between them. Although neither side has publicly confirmed the conflict, fans are convinced that Miley's reaction was addressed not to the winner, but to her team.

It is worth noting that in the past, the producer repeatedly expressed admiration for Cyrus's professionalism, calling her an artist with a clear vision of her own music. However, the current episode has once again fueled interest in their relationship.

According to the source, there are currently no official comments from representatives of Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga, so the situation remains a subject of discussion and fan theories.