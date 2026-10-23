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Miley Cyrus made the dream of a fan battling cancer come true — the singer personally shaved her head

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Miley Cyrus met with a fan who has stage 3 breast cancer. The singer shaved her head herself backstage.

Miley Cyrus made the dream of a fan battling cancer come true — the singer personally shaved her head

American singer Miley Cyrus met a fan battling breast cancer and fulfilled her unusual request—personally shaving her head backstage at a concert in Los Angeles. People reports, writes UNN.

Details

Kesh Jacobs, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, had long dreamed of meeting her favorite artist. Before the concert, she asked Cyrus to help her say goodbye to her hair.

The fan initially attended the singer’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl, but was unable to meet her at the time. Later, the artist’s team invited Jacobs to the next concert and arranged a personal meeting.

Miley Cyrus supported the fan

Backstage at the concert, the singer picked up hair clippers and shaved Jacobs’s head herself. During the meeting, Cyrus supported the young woman, complimented her, and tried to cheer her up.

Later, Jacobs said she was impressed by the artist’s sincerity and kindness. According to her, Miley’s music helped her get through the most difficult periods of her life.

For the fan, the meeting fulfilled a long-held dream and became a special moment during her battle with the disease.

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Stepan Haftko

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