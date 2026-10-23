A musical about Amy Winehouse’s life will be created in London – the singer’s father has joined the project

A musical dedicated to the life and work of British singer Amy Winehouse is being prepared in London. The production is set to be staged in the famous West End theater district, with the artist’s father, Mitch Winehouse, also involved in its creation. The Guardian reported this on October 22, UNN writes.

Details

The project is at an early stage of development. It is being produced by Catherine Schreiber, a winner of the prestigious Tony theater award. The creative team is currently holding auditions, but the premiere date has not yet been announced.

The authors plan to focus on Winehouse’s musical legacy and her best-known compositions, rather than solely on the difficult events in the singer’s personal life.

The new project is timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the iconic album

The musical was announced against the backdrop of the 20th anniversary of the album "Back to Black," which brought Winehouse worldwide fame.

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An expanded reissue of the record is also scheduled for release on October 23. It will include previously unpublished recordings and a 2007 concert performance.

Amy Winehouse became one of the most influential British singers of her generation. Her music combined soul, jazz, and rhythm and blues, while the album "Back to Black" earned international acclaim.

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