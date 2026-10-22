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Bond star Judi Dench revealed that she can no longer act — here’s why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

Judi Dench has been diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration. Due to her deteriorating eyesight, the 91-year-old actress can no longer perform, act in films, or read.

Bond star Judi Dench revealed that she can no longer act — here’s why

The Oscar-winning actress and legendary performer of the role of "M" in the James Bond films, Judi Dench, said that because of her eye condition she is unable to perform on stage or read, even ten years after being diagnosed. UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.

Details

In 2012, Dench was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that affects her vision and makes it incredibly difficult even to recognize faces.

I cannot be on stage. I can no longer act in plays. I can no longer appear in films. I can no longer read

— Dench said in an interview on BBC Radio 4.

She also described how her condition can lead to awkward encounters, saying that sometimes she approaches the wrong people "and almost hugs them" before realizing her mistake.

When Dench, who is 91, was asked about aging, she replied: "Absolutely nothing to say. [I] don't think about it very much".

Dench has enjoyed a career spanning more than seven decades and is one of Britain's best-known actresses, with work encompassing theater, television, and film.

She received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in the film "Shakespeare in Love" in 1999 and achieved international recognition for playing "M," James Bond's boss. She made her debut in the role in the 1995 film "GoldenEye," becoming the first woman to play the part.

But her loss of vision is increasingly affecting her ability to work; the actress has previously spoken about difficulties seeing on film sets and learning scripts.

“Someone always has to be with me": legendary actress Judi Dench is almost blind at the age of 9023.01.25, 13:19 • 114588 views

Julia Shramko

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