“Someone always has to be with me": legendary actress Judi Dench is almost blind at the age of 90

Actress Judi Dench spoke in a podcast about her progressive vision loss and noted that she needs constant outside help.

Judi Dench, 90, has informed her fans about her health condition, telling Trinny Woodall's Fearless podcast that she suffers from progressive vision loss.

I always have to have someone with me. There is no other way. I can't see anything else, otherwise I might bump into something or fall - the actress said.

At the 2021 event in London, Judy shared that she has difficulty reading scripts due to rapidly deteriorating eyesight.

You find a way to move forward and overcome something that is very difficult for you,” she explained.

I had to find another way to learn the lines, which is to have my close friends repeat them over and over again. So I have to learn by repeating, and I just hope that people won't notice too much if all the jokes are absolutely disastrous!

In 2012, she revealed that she suffered from macular degeneration (AMD), a retinal disease often caused by aging. In the years that followed, Dench described how she tried to continue acting in theater and making movies. She also talked about the strange accidents that can happen when you can barely see.

