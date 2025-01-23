“Someone always has to be with me": legendary actress Judi Dench is almost blind at the age of 90

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100195 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101629 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109592 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133550 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104159 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121220 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72254 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116117 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 44655 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45009 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100195 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133550 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136776 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168204 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157885 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32461 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116117 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121220 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140733 views
“Someone always has to be with me": legendary actress Judi Dench is almost blind at the age of 90

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114410 views

The legendary British actress Judi Dench shared that due to her progressive vision loss, she needs constant support. Due to retinal disease, she has to learn her roles by ear with the help of friends.

Actress Judi Dench spoke in a podcast about her progressive vision loss and noted that she needs constant outside help. 

Transmits to UNN with reference to Algemeen Dagblad.

Details

Judi Dench, 90, has informed her fans about her health condition, telling Trinny Woodall's Fearless podcast that she suffers from progressive vision loss.

I always have to have someone with me. There is no other way. I can't see anything else, otherwise I might bump into something or fall

- the actress said.

At the 2021 event in London, Judy shared that she has difficulty reading scripts due to rapidly deteriorating eyesight.

You find a way to move forward and overcome something that is very difficult for you,” she explained.

I had to find another way to learn the lines, which is to have my close friends repeat them over and over again. So I have to learn by repeating, and I just hope that people won't notice too much if all the jokes are absolutely disastrous!

In 2012, she revealed that she suffered from macular degeneration (AMD), a retinal disease often caused by aging. In the years that followed, Dench described how she tried to continue acting in theater and making movies. She also talked about the strange accidents that can happen when you can barely see.

Recall

The legendary musician Elton John reported the loss of vision in his right eye due to an infection in the south of France. The singer is undergoing lengthy treatment and recovery, which hinders his creative activity.

British theater and film star Joan Plowright dies at the age of 9517.01.25, 14:32 • 35266 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
franceFrance
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising