North Korea launched several ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on the morning of September 12. Yle reports this, citing the South Korean military, UNN writes.

Details

According to the South Korean military, the launches were carried out from the area of the city of Wonsan on North Korea’s east coast.

The U.S. military said that the launched missiles did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. forces or their allies.

The launches took place the day after the conclusion of joint military exercises involving South Korea, Japan, and the United States. North Korea has repeatedly conducted missile tests during or after exercises held by its neighbors and Washington.

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