$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
05:50 AM • 1710 views
In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old childVideo
05:45 AM • 2500 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 4 more injuredPhotoVideo
05:18 AM • 6860 views
During a meeting with Putin, the Prime Minister of India once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine
05:12 AM • 6176 views
Saudi Arabia halted a key oil pipeline after the attacks, allowing it to bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz
September 11, 11:27 PM • 17059 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: a person was killed under the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 11, 08:23 PM • 19669 views
The EU postponed the decision on extending sanctions against Russia - media
September 11, 06:45 PM • 18629 views
Zelenskyy called for an energy truce, but noted that Ukraine would respond if Russia "causes blackouts for us"
September 11, 05:14 PM • 16518 views
UKRNAFTA filling stations will suspend operations during the "yellow" and "red" alert levels
September 11, 04:19 PM • 21950 views
"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict
September 11, 03:15 PM • 18882 views
MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.6m/s
92%
751mm
Popular news
Putin stated that the deployment of European troops to Ukraine would mean war with the Russian Federation.September 11, 08:05 PM • 6190 views
Potap was added to the Myrotvorets Center databasePhotoSeptember 11, 08:38 PM • 8128 views
More than half of Ukrainian refugees in Poland plan to return home — surveySeptember 11, 08:59 PM • 7556 views
Ukraine’s security is the security of the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community in TorontoVideoSeptember 11, 11:58 PM • 4606 views
Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12Photo05:01 AM • 5104 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 40074 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 42720 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 63200 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 74101 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 78010 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 27643 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 41401 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 43418 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 41832 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 38818 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The launches were carried out from the Wonsan area the day after joint exercises by South Korea, Japan and the United States. No threats to U.S. allies were detected.

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on the morning of September 12. Yle reports this, citing the South Korean military, UNN writes.

Details

According to the South Korean military, the launches were carried out from the area of the city of Wonsan on North Korea’s east coast.

The U.S. military said that the launched missiles did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. forces or their allies.

The launches took place the day after the conclusion of joint military exercises involving South Korea, Japan, and the United States. North Korea has repeatedly conducted missile tests during or after exercises held by its neighbors and Washington.

Kim Jong Un commissioned a second nuclear destroyer 07.09.26, 08:16 • 12910 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
North Korea
South Korea
Japan
United States