20–30 minutes on the battlefield: The Defence Intelligence Directorate spoke about the life expectancy of Russian recruits

Russia is suffering significant losses on the front, while the average life expectancy of a recruit after arriving on the battlefield may be between 20 and 30 minutes. This was reported by Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an exclusive interview with the British newspaper The Times, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that Russia recruits about 1,000 service members every day, and sometimes this figure reaches 1,200 people. At the same time, according to him, the losses of the occupation forces are significantly higher.

Russia recruits approximately 1,000 people every day, sometimes 1,200. But look at these losses. Yesterday — 1,410, the day before yesterday — 1,551. Of these, 835, about 60%, were killed in action

— Ivashchenko noted.

According to him, the average life expectancy of a Russian recruit after arriving on the battlefield is between 20 and 30 minutes.

Ivashchenko also spoke of the low morale of Russian service members and the unwillingness of a significant portion of the population of the Russian Federation to fight.

The enemy's morale is very low because no one wants to fight. And the state of Russia's population is the same: most people actually do not want war

— said the Chief of the Defence Intelligence Directorate.

What the Defence Intelligence Directorate says about a new mobilization in the Russian Federation

The generals of the Russian occupation army asked the Kremlin to mobilize 800,000 people after the so-called elections in September. At the same time, Russia is suffering significant losses on the front, while the average life expectancy of a recruit after arriving on the battlefield may be between 20 and 30 minutes. This was reported by Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an exclusive interview with the British newspaper The Times, UNN reports.

According to Ivashchenko, Russia's military leadership appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to mobilize 800,000 people after the September elections.

At the same time, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence Directorate questioned Russia's ability to mobilize such a number of people simultaneously.

We remind you

Russia raised payments to millions, but there were fewer contract soldiers. From January to August 2026, 234,000 people signed contracts with Russia's Ministry of Defence — 10% fewer than last year. Payments reach 3.4 million rubles.