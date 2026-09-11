Russia increased payments to millions, but the number of contract soldiers declined

Despite record payments, the number of people willing to sign a contract with Russia's Ministry of Defense has declined. In particular, from January to August 2026, 26,000 fewer soldiers were recruited into the Russian army than during the same period in 2025. This was reported by the independent outlet "Verstka," as reported by UNN.

Recruitment of contract soldiers into the Russian army is declining despite increased financial bonuses for deployment to the front and cases of forced mobilization in 18 regions of Russia. From January to August 2026, 234,000 people signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense, according to calculations by the German Institute for International Security Affairs – the outlet writes.

According to available information, the recruitment rate in Russia fell by 10% compared with the same period in 2025. The number of new contract soldiers decreased by 26,000 people.

At the same time, Russia continues to increase financial incentives for those willing to sign a contract.

The size of the one-time contract payment in Russia's regions has reached almost 1.8 million rubles. The largest bonus, amounting to 3.4 million rubles, is currently being offered by the Volgograd region – the post says.

It should be recalled that

Russia is working on plans for a new wave of mobilization in 2026–2027. This year, Russia plans to recruit 300,000 people, and another 300,000 next year.