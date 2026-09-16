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Angelina Jolie arrived in Kharkiv with her son: what impressed the actress the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1666 views

The famous actress visited Kharkiv with her 18-year-old son Knox, where she met with children and military personnel. Jolie also visited the Carpathians.

Angelina Jolie arrived in Kharkiv with her son: what impressed the actress the most

American actress and humanitarian activist Angelina Jolie spoke about her recent trip to Ukraine, during which she visited Kharkiv together with her 18-year-old son Knox. Jolie reported this on social media, UNN reports.

Details

During her visit, the actress met with Ukrainian children, educators, coaches, and families affected by the war. Jolie was particularly impressed by the way children in Kharkiv continue to study and engage in sports and the arts despite the constant threat of Russian shelling. In particular, she noted the underground schools and educational spaces set up in the metro and other protected facilities.

During the trip, Jolie also visited the Caramel sports studio in Pivnichna Saltivka, where children continue training even during air raids. In addition, the actress visited the Kharkiv art studio Aza Nizi Maza, whose classes were moved to an underground facility after the start of the full-scale invasion.

Together with her son, Jolie visited Kharkiv’s Spadkoyemets club. Knox, who practices Muay Thai, trained there together with Ukrainian servicemen. The visit had previously been reported by the Boxing Federation of Ukraine and the club’s owner. According to AFP, Jolie and her son visited the gym on September 6.

After Kharkiv, Jolie also visited the Carpathians, where she took part in the Gen.Camp Family program aimed at supporting Ukrainian families, including the families of servicemen who survived Russian captivity.

In her post, Angelina Jolie emphasized the work of small Ukrainian civic and humanitarian organizations that, despite limited resources and the war, continue to help children and families.

Context

This was not Angelina Jolie’s first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In spring 2022, she visited Lviv, where she met with internally displaced people and children affected by the Russian strike on Kramatorsk railway station.

In November 2025, Jolie also visited Kherson and Mykolaiv, where she met with local residents, volunteers, and medical workers.

For many years, Jolie worked with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. From 2001, she served as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and from 2012 to 2022, she worked as the organization’s Special Envoy.

Reminder

Somewhat earlier, Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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