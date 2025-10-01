Family of five died in Odesa due to bad weather: they were covered by a wave

In Odesa, a family of five died due to severe bad weather. They were covered by a wave and could not get out of their home. This was reported by the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service in the region, Maryna Averina, on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The bad weather claimed the lives of nine people. This is a lot. The most terrible thing is a family of five who lived on the ground floor of a house; they were covered by a wave and could not get out of their home. The whole family died. - Averina said.

Also, according to her, three women who were walking along the road died; they were covered by a wave and carried away by the current. All the deceased are residents of Odesa.

Addition

In Odesa and the district, the consequences of bad weather have been eliminated for almost a day, 9 people died, including a child, pumping stations were flooded, traffic was restricted and public transport movement was changed.

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Odesa region has been suffering from a powerful downpour for the second day. The bad weather caused serious damage to the region: flooded roads, power outages, property damage, fallen trees. But the worst thing is that the bad weather claimed human lives.

The head of the RMA clarified that in Serhiy Eisenstein Lane in Odesa, the bodies of five dead people were found at once: 2 men, 2 women, and a girl of about 8 years old. Their identities are currently being established. Rescuers do not have access to the bodies - an operation to pump out water is underway. Two more bodies were found on Balkivska Street: an unidentified woman aged 55-65 and a local resident, born in 1987. On Dacha Kovalevskoho Street, the body of another woman, born in 1968, was found. On Rybalska Street - the body of a missing 23-year-old girl.

According to Kiper, cases of hypothermia in people due to prolonged exposure to water were also recorded. The victims are provided with the necessary medical care.

According to him, currently 42,000 customers in 32 villages and towns in Odesa region remain temporarily without electricity. The most difficult situation is in Odesa, but energy workers are making every effort to restore electricity to every home as soon as possible. Water and gas supply are operating normally.