Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting — what the stars of the series say

Source: netflix.com

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, reportedly held talks about appearing in Guy Ritchie's series "The Gentlemen." Show star Theo James said he was "intrigued" by the speculation, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Where the rumors came from

At the end of August, reports emerged that Markle could play a role in the third season of the crime drama, shortly after she and Prince Harry announced plans to return to the United Kingdom. However, subsequent media reports suggested that the offer had been withdrawn amid a "negative reaction" to the rumors.

What the actors and series producer say

While "Breaking Bad" star Giancarlo Esposito said that someone with such popularity could be "both a huge plus and a huge minus," Hugh Bonneville dismissed the reports as a "brilliant marketing ploy."

"I suggested Keir Starmer for the role, but apparently no one showed any interest," joked the "Downton Abbey" actor.

Series co-writer and executive producer Matthew Read noted that Ritchie has "a wonderful tradition of inviting people from unexpected places," adding that the level of interest in potential cast members demonstrates how strongly viewers are interested in the series.

What season two of "The Gentlemen" is about

After the success of its debut season in 2024, the second season of "The Gentlemen" returns with Eddie Horniman, played by James, seeking to expand his criminal empire a year after inheriting his family's vast estate and title.

James, who rose to fame through his role in "Divergent," told Reuters that the new season explores what "generations of land ownership" and enormous inherited wealth can do to a person.

"(Horniman) starts to understand that violence creates a feeling of power, and he is willing to resort to violence to get what he wants," he said.

In the new season, filmed in locations such as Italy's Lake Maggiore, Horniman joins forces with drug empire heiress Susie Glass and her father Bobby, played by Ray Winstone, seeing him as the perfect candidate for the criminal world.

Crime-film veteran Winstone said the series resonates with viewers because it blurs the line between organized crime and the establishment.

"Who are gangsters? Is it really the guy from the street, or is it the hierarchy, the aristocracy? Because how did they get there in the first place?" he said. "It's like turning everything upside down a little."

The second season features several new actors, including "365 Days" star Michele Morrone, "The Leopard" actress Benedetta Porcaroli, and British television presenter Maya Jama.

James joked that the newcomers needed to be "briefed" on Ritchie's unconventional directing style before filming began. "We always say... imagine you have a script, and then burn it, because you will never say any of those lines," he said.

Bonneville, another newcomer to the series, said that Ritchie's "unorthodox and crazy" approach to filmmaking creates a lively atmosphere on set, while Esposito noted that it is connected to a feeling of "danger." "Well, it's show business, and that's a wonderful thing," he added.

The second season of "The Gentlemen" will be released on Netflix on Thursday.