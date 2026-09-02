A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been released
Kyiv • UNN
The first season of the HBO Max series based on "Philosopher’s Stone" will be released this Christmas. The project will have seven seasons based on the books.
HBO Max has released a new trailer for the Harry Potter series. The first season, dedicated to J.K. Rowling’s book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," reports UNN.
Welcome to a new school year at Hogwarts. The premiere of the HBO original series "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" will take place this Christmas on HBO Max
This is the first time that the Harry Potter stories have been adapted for television, nearly 25 years after the release of the first film, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," in 2001. The final film in the franchise appeared on screens in 2011.
The series will consist of seven seasons in total—one for each book.
We remind you
HBO film studio published the first teaser for its new Harry Potter series, and it has already sparked a wave of interest among fans.