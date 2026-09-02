A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been released

$44.460.0751.540.10
ukenru
03:19 PM • 7308 views
In Kyiv, the “green” metro line will operate during the yellow alert level, and the curfew will be shortened, Zelenskyy says
02:10 PM • 19994 views
Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 34424 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
12:20 PM • 32731 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited
September 2, 10:36 AM • 22367 views
EU is already advancing new sanctions against Russia - what is being proposed and will there be a change in approach
Exclusive
September 2, 10:20 AM • 35664 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
September 2, 09:39 AM • 17031 views
Shooting in Kyiv: investigation launched into attack on the SBU
September 2, 09:19 AM • 14244 views
Shooting in Kyiv: SBU detained fighters from a Defense Forces unit after an attack during a search
Exclusive
September 2, 06:38 AM • 18539 views
Failed FSB terrorist attack in Kyiv — the name of the Russian opposition figure they wanted to kill has been revealed
September 2, 05:00 AM • 35482 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.1m/s
49%
749mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles with ballistic missiles; 141 of 174 drones neutralizedSeptember 2, 06:39 AM • 10408 views
Fire broke out in a six-story building in Kyiv due to a Russian drone strikeSeptember 2, 08:05 AM • 12664 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?September 2, 09:30 AM • 38130 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crust02:28 PM • 17950 views
"Stay away": In the United States, they addressed Russia and Iran's other allies02:43 PM • 10669 views
Publications
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crust02:28 PM • 18198 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 34424 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited12:20 PM • 32731 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
Exclusive
September 2, 10:20 AM • 35664 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?September 2, 09:30 AM • 38413 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Germany
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideo04:24 PM • 1078 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 37558 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 33981 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 39668 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 36960 views
Actual
Heating
Series
Film
SWIFT
MIM-104 Patriot

A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

The first season of the HBO Max series based on "Philosopher’s Stone" will be released this Christmas. The project will have seven seasons based on the books.

A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been released

HBO Max has released a new trailer for the Harry Potter series. The first season, dedicated to J.K. Rowling’s book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," reports UNN.

Welcome to a new school year at Hogwarts. The premiere of the HBO original series "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" will take place this Christmas on HBO Max 

- the description of the new trailer says.

This is the first time that the Harry Potter stories have been adapted for television, nearly 25 years after the release of the first film, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," in 2001. The final film in the franchise appeared on screens in 2011.

The series will consist of seven seasons in total—one for each book.

We remind you

HBO film studio published the first teaser for its new Harry Potter series, and it has already sparked a wave of interest among fans.

Alla Kiosak

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
Series
HBO Max