Sanctions against Russia are stalled in the U.S. Congress; the vote could be postponed until the elections

A bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, which the U.S. Senate supported by an overwhelming majority last month, has faced opposition in the House of Representatives and may not be put to a vote before the midterm elections on November 3. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

The document would allow President Donald Trump to impose 100% tariffs on the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, as well as on countries that help Moscow circumvent energy sanctions. The main buyers of Russian energy resources include China, India, and Turkey.

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However, some Democrats and Republicans fear that the bill would grant Trump broad new tariff powers.

Congress fears rising gasoline prices

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed doubt that a vote would take place before the November elections. According to him, leading Democrats oppose the current version, and there are concerns among Republicans as well.

Lawmakers are also assessing the risk of rising oil and gasoline prices if India and other buyers of Russian crude are forced to seek alternative suppliers.

The Senate previously approved the bill by a vote of 86 to 11, but the necessary support for its swift passage is not yet available in the House of Representatives.

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