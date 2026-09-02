Strengthening support for Ukraine and billions of euros in defense investments — details of the meeting between Rutte and von der Leyen

$44.460.0751.540.10
ukenru
10:36 AM • 8464 views
EU is already advancing new sanctions against Russia - what is being proposed and will there be a change in approach
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 12353 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
09:39 AM • 10771 views
Shooting in Kyiv: investigation launched into attack on the SBU
09:19 AM • 10446 views
Shooting in Kyiv: SBU detained fighters from a Defense Forces unit after an attack during a search
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 16382 views
Failed FSB terrorist attack in Kyiv — the name of the Russian opposition figure they wanted to kill has been revealed
September 2, 05:00 AM • 28038 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo
September 2, 04:31 AM • 19911 views
Budanov: Ukrainian drones and missiles will operate in the skies over the Russian Federation until the aggression ends
September 1, 08:41 PM • 33261 views
Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
September 1, 08:33 PM • 29185 views
In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals
September 1, 06:43 PM • 25488 views
Zelenskyy criticized MPs for failed laws that deprived Ukraine of more than $4 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.7m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news
Sybiga will present a plan to strengthen support for Ukraine at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministersSeptember 2, 02:34 AM • 13378 views
What is celebrated on September 2 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 2, 03:00 AM • 11490 views
Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: eight people wounded, including a childPhotoSeptember 2, 04:23 AM • 6264 views
SBU and DIU prevented FSB terrorist attack against a leader of Russian oppositionSeptember 2, 05:10 AM • 4068 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?09:30 AM • 12155 views
Publications
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 12357 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?09:30 AM • 12367 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?PhotoSeptember 2, 05:00 AM • 28038 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and educationSeptember 1, 05:01 PM • 41895 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 36269 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Iran
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 27073 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 24186 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 30428 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 28213 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 28253 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network

Strengthening support for Ukraine and billions of euros in defense investments — details of the meeting between Rutte and von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

EU and NATO leaders agreed to increase aid to Ukraine, including covering the costs of Patriot air defense systems. The allies also plan to invest €800 billion in defense.

Strengthening support for Ukraine and billions of euros in defense investments — details of the meeting between Rutte and von der Leyen

The European Union and NATO will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance and will not tolerate Russian actions such as the recent incident involving a UAV at the airport in the German city of Leipzig. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated this during a joint press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Intimidation will not work, and that is precisely why I am meeting with the NATO Secretary General today. We are united. Europe and NATO will not simply maintain the pressure on Russia. We will increase it. And we will not stop. Not until Russia stops bombing and killing innocent children, men, and women in Ukraine

- von der Leyen stated.

At the same time, it was announced during the event that there is a new request for funding for Ukraine's Defense Forces. Its amount is several billion euros and will cover the costs of Ukraine's air defense, including the state-of-the-art "PAC-3 Patriot" air defense systems.

In addition, the NATO and EU leaders emphasized the need for a more integrated alert system across Europe. This will make it possible to intercept threats more quickly. That is why the EU and NATO proposed an €800 billion defense investment plan, including €150 billion under the SAFE initiative.

Recall

The European Union has taken another step toward introducing new sanctions against Russia. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated on September 2 that the bloc's new proposal for restrictions against 1,600 entities was advancing, while not ruling out expanding the list.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
Kaya Kallas
NATO
Leipzig
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine