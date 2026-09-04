Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026

In September, Ukrainian cinemas will show new thrillers, mystical stories, survival films, and a historical drama. UNN will tell you more about which films are among this month's premieres.

"The Perfect Weapon"

Ukrainian premiere: September 3

The story centers on a secret base in the desert, with which contact is suddenly lost. The cause is the escape of modified super-soldiers created as part of a scientific experiment. An experienced military sniper is assigned to stop them. She knows the characteristics of the soldiers who were created, so she will have to enter the dangerous territory and hunt down the fugitives on her own. A mistake during the operation could cost the heroine her life.

"Practical Magic 2"

Ukrainian premiere: September 10

Almost three decades after the events of the first story, sisters Sally and Gillian Owens find themselves together again at the family estate. This time, they will have to face a new magical threat and look after the younger generation of witches. In addition, the sisters will try to finally rid themselves of the ancient love curse that has haunted their family. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are returning to their roles.

Gorky Sanatorium. The Duel

Ukrainian premiere: September 10

The film is set in 1939, after the Soviet invasion of Poland. The protagonist is a Polish pianist who finds himself imprisoned along with hundreds of his compatriots. There, he enters into a prolonged psychological confrontation with an NKVD agent. The agent tries to break his will and use him to influence the other prisoners. The protagonist, Karol Grabowski, is played by Jakub Gierszał. The role of the NKVD agent is played by Irish actor Aidan Gillen, known for his role as Petyr Baelish in "Game of Thrones."

Above the Abyss 2

Ukrainian premiere: September 10

After her sister's death, Jax Hunter travels to Thailand. Her goal is to fulfill the deceased woman's dream and conquer Mount Kwan. Together with her friend Lisa and a local guide, Jax finds herself at an altitude of about 1,000 meters above the abyss. Ahead of them is a dangerous route with a partially ruined wooden walkway. To get out alive, the heroine will have to make her way along it and overcome her fear.

"Resident Evil"

Ukrainian premiere: September 17

A medical courier named Brian receives a routine assignment—to deliver a package to a remote hospital. However, the trip quickly turns into a fight for survival. A deadly virus is spreading through the medical facility. Those who become infected turn into aggressive mutants. Brian is left alone with the danger. He must make his way through the hospital, find a way out, and escape the monsters created by the virus.

"Heart of the Beast"

Ukrainian premiere: September 24

After a plane crash, special forces operative James Belmont and his dog Odin find themselves in the middle of Alaska. They are far from civilization and cannot count on outside help. As they struggle against the harsh conditions, they must rely on each other. Brad Pitt plays the lead role in the adventure thriller. The film is directed by David Ayer. The story focuses on survival, loyalty, and the bond between a human and a dog.

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