Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
09:47 AM • 2748 views
"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports
06:45 AM • 16315 views
2000 hryvnias in circulation from today — what are the features, and will inflation rise?PhotoVideo
04:30 AM • 25677 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
September 4, 03:45 AM • 31854 views
Sanctions against Russia are stalled in the U.S. Congress; the vote could be postponed until the elections
September 4, 02:56 AM • 24664 views
Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine
September 4, 01:16 AM • 22477 views
The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first timePhotoVideo
September 4, 12:18 AM • 20609 views
A low-cost underwater drone was created specifically for Ukraine to strike Russian ships and bridgesPhoto
September 3, 11:58 PM • 16407 views
Russia is building a maritime drone port in Crimea; Odesa and Mykolaiv could be at risk
September 3, 09:56 PM • 15039 views
Strikes on oil refineries are becoming increasingly costly for the Russian budget – oil and gas revenues have plummeted
September 3, 08:30 PM • 13406 views
Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2m/s
57%
746mm
Popular news
In Egypt, an intact tomb of a high-ranking official more than 4,000 years old has been foundSeptember 4, 01:05 AM • 16190 views
Pacific countries spoke out against China's missile tests; only one country remained silentSeptember 4, 03:15 AM • 13501 views
The Russian equivalent of Starlink is losing satellites, but developers claimed to be "ahead of schedule"September 4, 03:31 AM • 16813 views
Witkoff and Kushner may travel to Kyiv and Moscow in the coming days06:55 AM • 16474 views
Trump's envoys are expected in Moscow first, and then in Kyiv - dates revealed09:11 AM • 6642 views
Publications
Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026Video10:00 AM • 688 views
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideoSeptember 3, 04:47 PM • 36987 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 45764 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 55321 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 55858 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Andrii Butenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 25443 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 22827 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 22635 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 40945 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 58448 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
IRIS-T
Shahed-136
P-800 Oniks

Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

In September, six new films will be shown in Ukraine: thrillers, mystical stories, a historical drama, and survival films.

Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026

In September, Ukrainian cinemas will show new thrillers, mystical stories, survival films, and a historical drama. UNN will tell you more about which films are among this month's premieres.

"The Perfect Weapon"

Ukrainian premiere: September 3

The story centers on a secret base in the desert, with which contact is suddenly lost. The cause is the escape of modified super-soldiers created as part of a scientific experiment. An experienced military sniper is assigned to stop them. She knows the characteristics of the soldiers who were created, so she will have to enter the dangerous territory and hunt down the fugitives on her own. A mistake during the operation could cost the heroine her life.

"Practical Magic 2"

Ukrainian premiere: September 10

Almost three decades after the events of the first story, sisters Sally and Gillian Owens find themselves together again at the family estate. This time, they will have to face a new magical threat and look after the younger generation of witches. In addition, the sisters will try to finally rid themselves of the ancient love curse that has haunted their family. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are returning to their roles.

Gorky Sanatorium. The Duel

Ukrainian premiere: September 10

The film is set in 1939, after the Soviet invasion of Poland. The protagonist is a Polish pianist who finds himself imprisoned along with hundreds of his compatriots. There, he enters into a prolonged psychological confrontation with an NKVD agent. The agent tries to break his will and use him to influence the other prisoners. The protagonist, Karol Grabowski, is played by Jakub Gierszał. The role of the NKVD agent is played by Irish actor Aidan Gillen, known for his role as Petyr Baelish in "Game of Thrones."

Above the Abyss 2

Ukrainian premiere: September 10

After her sister's death, Jax Hunter travels to Thailand. Her goal is to fulfill the deceased woman's dream and conquer Mount Kwan. Together with her friend Lisa and a local guide, Jax finds herself at an altitude of about 1,000 meters above the abyss. Ahead of them is a dangerous route with a partially ruined wooden walkway. To get out alive, the heroine will have to make her way along it and overcome her fear.

"Resident Evil"

Ukrainian premiere: September 17

A medical courier named Brian receives a routine assignment—to deliver a package to a remote hospital. However, the trip quickly turns into a fight for survival. A deadly virus is spreading through the medical facility. Those who become infected turn into aggressive mutants. Brian is left alone with the danger. He must make his way through the hospital, find a way out, and escape the monsters created by the virus.

"Heart of the Beast"

Ukrainian premiere: September 24

After a plane crash, special forces operative James Belmont and his dog Odin find themselves in the middle of Alaska. They are far from civilization and cannot count on outside help. As they struggle against the harsh conditions, they must rely on each other. Brad Pitt plays the lead role in the adventure thriller. The film is directed by David Ayer. The story focuses on survival, loyalty, and the bond between a human and a dog.

5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend9/4/25, 12:16 PM • 139584 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCulturePublications
Brad Pitt
Animals
Film
Alaska
Thailand
Ukraine
Poland