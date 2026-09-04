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Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare to

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

The actress confessed that she dreams of buccal fat removal but is afraid of noticeable changes. She limits herself to small doses of Botox.

Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare to

American actress Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her attitude toward cosmetic procedures and admitted that she would like to have buccal fat removed from her cheeks. E! News reports this, citing the actress's interview with Vogue, writes UNN.

Details

The 36-year-old Lawrence explained that she does not dare undergo the procedure because of its noticeable effect on her appearance.

I would really like to have cheek fat removal. I can't, because everyone would know, but I just know that I want it

– the actress said.

Lawrence limits herself to minor cosmetic procedures

The actress said that she gets small Botox injections, but avoids significant interventions because it is important for her work to preserve the mobility and expressiveness of her face.

Lawrence also admitted that she is wary of the popular fat-transfer procedure. According to her, she watches other people's results, but is not yet ready to try it herself.

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Stepan Haftko

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