Pacific countries spoke out against China's missile tests; only one country remained silent

Leaders of almost all countries in the Pacific Islands Forum supported a statement expressing concern over China’s recent ballistic missile test in the region. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, the document was supported by almost all 18 members of the Forum. The only country to distance itself from the statement was Nauru. The final communiqué of the meeting in Palau has not yet been released.

The United States does not consider North Korea’s missile launches an immediate threat

China is not mentioned directly in the statement itself, but it was adopted after a ballistic missile test in July, when a missile was launched from a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine. The countries of the region called for advance and appropriate notification of such launches.

The missile fell near Tuvalu

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. called on Pacific states to demonstrate unity in their relations with Beijing.

A united voice from the Pacific region is crucial to ensuring that Beijing respects sovereignty and transparency and acts as a responsible partner – he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that during the Chinese test, the missile was launched from a submarine with very little warning. According to him, it flew across the Pacific Ocean and fell near Tuvalu. Albanese said the test was conducted "without respect" for the countries of the region, which provoked a strong reaction.

Just last month, the Forum countries failed to agree on a joint statement regarding the Chinese test because of the positions of Kiribati and Nauru. Now Kiribati has supported the joint position, while Nauru remains the only state to distance itself from it.

Pacific island summit becomes the center of the struggle for influence between the US and China – AP