The United States does not consider North Korea’s missile launches an immediate threat
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. Pacific Command stated that North Korea’s launches do not pose a threat to the United States or its allies. The EU called North Korea a serious threat.
Recent missile launches by the DPRK do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to the allies of the United States of America. This was reported by UNN, citing the U.S. Pacific Command.
Details
We are aware of the recent missile launches and are closely consulting with our allies and partners. According to current assessments, these events do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies. The United States remains committed to protecting its territory and our allies in the region
Additionally
The European Union stated that North Korea remains a serious threat to regional and global security, disagreeing with the assessment of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Recall
North Korea stated that the reduction in joint U.S.–South Korean military exercises does not change its attitude toward them.