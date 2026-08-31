Pacific island summit becomes the center of the struggle for influence between the US and China – AP

Photo: AP

Leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum countries are gathering for a summit in Palau amid intensifying rivalry among major powers for influence in the region. Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. urged partners not to turn the Pacific into an arena of geopolitical confrontation, Associated Press reports, as UNN writes.

Details

Delegations from dozens of countries are arriving for the meeting, meaning Palau’s population may grow from approximately 18,000 to 20,000 people during the summit. The forum brings together 18 countries and territories of the Pacific region.

In recent years, the United States and China have stepped up their struggle for influence among the island states. Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan are also involved in the regional rivalry.

Palau calls for focus on the islands’ problems

The Pacific is our home, not a theater of geopolitical rivalry — Whipps said.

According to him, the summit should primarily focus on climate change and the economic problems of small island states.

The importance of these countries has grown because of their large exclusive economic zones, which are rich in fish resources and seabed minerals. The islands’ strategic location has also made them important to states seeking access to Pacific waters and ports.

At the same time, geopolitical differences are already complicating the adoption of joint decisions. Recently, the foreign ministers of the Forum countries were unable to agree on a statement criticizing China’s launch of a ballistic missile in the southern Pacific because of a lack of consensus.

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