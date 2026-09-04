Witkoff and Kushner may travel to Kyiv and Moscow in the coming days

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner intend to travel to Kyiv and Moscow in the coming days. This was reported by Russian "media," UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, the White House has not yet officially commented on Zelenskyy's words. Russian officials have also not announced any plans for Witkoff and Kushner to visit.

Context

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner agreed to visit Kyiv for the first time as part of efforts to end the war.

Reminder

A bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, which the U.S. Senate supported by an overwhelming majority last month, has faced resistance in the House of Representatives and may remain without a vote until the November 3 midterm elections.

UNN also reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is considering the possibility of carrying out more powerful ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv, including with tactical nuclear weapons.