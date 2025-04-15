In order to get to the hospital, sick children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region (TOT) are forced to travel 200 kilometers. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian occupiers with pathos promise that children may be treated in the future hospital in Melitopol, but only in 2026

In the meantime, sick people are transported for 200 km, because only a paramedic and a couple of bandages remained on the spot. Pharmacies are empty, hospitals are abandoned. All that "mother-rassia" could do was to mold "a cock from gymnastics" and call it medicine. Because instead of help - only a TV, a box of concrete and a story for propaganda - the statement reads.

The CNS points out that there were no such problems before the occupation, "but now - only pain, poverty and lies."

"This is the real "Russian world", - summed up in the CNS.

Let us remind you

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian occupation authorities began to conduct systematic "testing" among children from families who do not belong to ethnic Russians. According to the official version, it is allegedly "a survey for the adaptation of migrants", but in fact it is a tool for identifying children who retain Ukrainian self-identity or have a critical attitude to the Russian occupation.

Militarization of youth is gaining momentum in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, - National Resistance Center