Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13819 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12149 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17720 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27248 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58803 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56043 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33118 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59404 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106335 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164713 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19955 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20234 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21946 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23923 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26577 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Children from TOT Kherson region are forced to travel 200 km to the hospital - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3670 views

The occupiers promise a hospital in Melitopol only in 2026. Currently, sick children from TOT are forced to travel 200 km, because there are no doctors and medicines on the spot.

Children from TOT Kherson region are forced to travel 200 km to the hospital - CNS

In order to get to the hospital, sick children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region (TOT) are forced to travel 200 kilometers. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian occupiers with pathos promise that children may be treated in the future hospital in Melitopol, but only in 2026

In the meantime, sick people are transported for 200 km, because only a paramedic and a couple of bandages remained on the spot. Pharmacies are empty, hospitals are abandoned. All that "mother-rassia" could do was to mold "a cock from gymnastics" and call it medicine. Because instead of help - only a TV, a box of concrete and a story for propaganda

- the statement reads.

The CNS points out that there were no such problems before the occupation, "but now - only pain, poverty and lies."

"This is the real "Russian world", - summed up in the CNS.

Let us remind you

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian occupation authorities began to conduct systematic "testing" among children from families who do not belong to ethnic Russians. According to the official version, it is allegedly "a survey for the adaptation of migrants", but in fact it is a tool for identifying children who retain Ukrainian self-identity or have a critical attitude to the Russian occupation.

Militarization of youth is gaining momentum in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, - National Resistance Center11.04.25, 23:03 • 15065 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Melitopol
