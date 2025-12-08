$42.060.13
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Family with children in Kostiantynivka came under Russian drone attack while going for water: 4 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

In Kostiantynivka, a family of four, including two minors, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds from an FPV drone attack. The injured have been hospitalized, and their condition is assessed as moderate.

Family with children in Kostiantynivka came under Russian drone attack while going for water: 4 wounded

In the Donetsk region, a family cycling for water was hit by a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka - 4 civilians were wounded, including two minors, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 8, 2025, at 09:00, the occupation forces struck Kostiantynivka with an FPV drone. A family cycling for water on two bicycles was in the affected area," the report says.

As noted, "as a result of the attack, a 42-year-old man, his 32-year-old wife, and their two minor children - a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy - were wounded." The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.

Doctors assess the condition of the children and their father as moderate. The victims received medical care and were hospitalized.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 29 times over the past day. The Kramatorsk MVA reported, in particular, that Kramatorsk was under combined shelling for a day.

According to Filashkin, on December 7, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Druzhkivka, 1 each in Kostiantynivka and Lyman. Another 3 people in the region were wounded during the day.

Julia Shramko

