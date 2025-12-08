Family with children in Kostiantynivka came under Russian drone attack while going for water: 4 wounded

In the Donetsk region, a family cycling for water was hit by a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka - 4 civilians were wounded, including two minors, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 8, 2025, at 09:00, the occupation forces struck Kostiantynivka with an FPV drone. A family cycling for water on two bicycles was in the affected area," the report says.

As noted, "as a result of the attack, a 42-year-old man, his 32-year-old wife, and their two minor children - a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy - were wounded." The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.

Doctors assess the condition of the children and their father as moderate. The victims received medical care and were hospitalized.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 29 times over the past day. The Kramatorsk MVA reported, in particular, that Kramatorsk was under combined shelling for a day.

According to Filashkin, on December 7, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Druzhkivka, 1 each in Kostiantynivka and Lyman. Another 3 people in the region were wounded during the day.