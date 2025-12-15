$42.190.08
Almost three-quarters of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

A KIIS poll showed that 72% of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees. Most Ukrainians reject the Russian peace plan and are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary.

Almost three-quarters of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees - poll

Almost three-quarters (72%) of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees - the same number oppose peace without guarantees. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Details

The survey was conducted from November 26 to December 13, 2025. It involved 547 respondents aged 18 and older - this survey took place in all regions controlled by the government of Ukraine.

The conditional plan of Ukraine and Europe looks like this:

  • Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees from Europe and the USA, which include a stable supply of weapons and money to Ukraine in sufficient quantities, as well as closing the Ukrainian sky from Russian attacks;
    • The current front line is frozen, Russia retains control over the occupied territories, but Ukraine and the world do not officially recognize this;
      • Ukraine is moving towards EU membership;
        • Sanctions against Russia remain until a lasting peace is established and the threats of a repeated attack from Russia disappear;

          The conditional Russian plan looks like this:

          • The US and Europe lift all sanctions against Russia;
            • The Russian language receives official status;
              • Ukraine must significantly reduce its army and limit its armaments;
                • Ukraine permanently renounces NATO membership, and the West can no longer supply weapons to Ukraine;
                  • Russia has the right to determine what the security guarantees for Ukraine will be, and will be one of the guarantor countries of Ukraine's security;
                    • Ukraine withdraws troops from the part of the Donetsk region it currently controls, i.e., from Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and other cities;
                      • Ukraine officially recognizes Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions as part of Russia and permanently renounces them;
                        • Russia retains control over the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions;

                          According to the survey, 75% of respondents reject a plan that would, among other things, include the withdrawal of troops from Donbas, restrictions on the Ukrainian army, and at the same time contain no specific security guarantees.

                          Only 9% of Ukrainians expect the war to end by early 2026, and only 14% expect it to end at least in the first half of 2026. At the same time, 63% of Ukrainians are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary (it was 62% in September).

                          49% trust the EU, 23% do not trust it (almost unchanged compared to December 2024). At the same time, from December 2024 to December 2025, trust in the US decreased from 41% to 21%, and in NATO - from 43% to 34%.

                          61% of Ukrainians trust President V. Zelensky, 32% do not trust him (at the beginning of October, 60% trusted him, 35% did not).

                          Only 9% of Ukrainians want elections to be held as soon as possible, even before the end of hostilities.

                          At the same time, 57% believe that the main reason for electricity outages is Russian shelling, from which it is impossible to fully protect oneself. 29% blame primarily the Ukrainian authorities, who, in their opinion, were not properly prepared. Another 8% believe that the main reason is insufficient support from Western partners.

                          Media: half of Europeans consider Trump an enemy of Europe, and the risk of war with Russia - high04.12.25, 13:56 • 3481 view

                          Yevhen Ustimenko

