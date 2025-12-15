Almost three-quarters of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees - poll

Almost three-quarters (72%) of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees - the same number oppose peace without guarantees. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Details

The survey was conducted from November 26 to December 13, 2025. It involved 547 respondents aged 18 and older - this survey took place in all regions controlled by the government of Ukraine.

The conditional plan of Ukraine and Europe looks like this:

Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees from Europe and the USA, which include a stable supply of weapons and money to Ukraine in sufficient quantities, as well as closing the Ukrainian sky from Russian attacks;

The current front line is frozen, Russia retains control over the occupied territories, but Ukraine and the world do not officially recognize this;

Ukraine is moving towards EU membership;

Sanctions against Russia remain until a lasting peace is established and the threats of a repeated attack from Russia disappear;

The conditional Russian plan looks like this:

The US and Europe lift all sanctions against Russia;

The Russian language receives official status;

Ukraine must significantly reduce its army and limit its armaments;

Ukraine permanently renounces NATO membership, and the West can no longer supply weapons to Ukraine;

Russia has the right to determine what the security guarantees for Ukraine will be, and will be one of the guarantor countries of Ukraine's security;

Ukraine withdraws troops from the part of the Donetsk region it currently controls, i.e., from Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and other cities;

Ukraine officially recognizes Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions as part of Russia and permanently renounces them;

Russia retains control over the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions;

According to the survey, 75% of respondents reject a plan that would, among other things, include the withdrawal of troops from Donbas, restrictions on the Ukrainian army, and at the same time contain no specific security guarantees.

Only 9% of Ukrainians expect the war to end by early 2026, and only 14% expect it to end at least in the first half of 2026. At the same time, 63% of Ukrainians are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary (it was 62% in September).

49% trust the EU, 23% do not trust it (almost unchanged compared to December 2024). At the same time, from December 2024 to December 2025, trust in the US decreased from 41% to 21%, and in NATO - from 43% to 34%.

61% of Ukrainians trust President V. Zelensky, 32% do not trust him (at the beginning of October, 60% trusted him, 35% did not).

Only 9% of Ukrainians want elections to be held as soon as possible, even before the end of hostilities.

At the same time, 57% believe that the main reason for electricity outages is Russian shelling, from which it is impossible to fully protect oneself. 29% blame primarily the Ukrainian authorities, who, in their opinion, were not properly prepared. Another 8% believe that the main reason is insufficient support from Western partners.

Media: half of Europeans consider Trump an enemy of Europe, and the risk of war with Russia - high